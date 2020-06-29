Fast News

At least "four attackers" killed so far, local media report, citing Karachi police. It was not immediately clear if there are more assailants at large.

Policemen secure an area around a body outside the Pakistan Stock Exchange building on June 29, 2020. (AFP)

Pakistan's stock exchange building in Karachi is under attack by gunmen, according to police and officials from the trading floor.

The gunmen attacked the building with grenades and guns, local media reported on Monday. Two civilians were also reported dead with many others injured, including policemen.

Police said four attackers were killed.

"Four attackers have been killed, they came in a silver Corolla car," Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said.

It was not immediately clear if there are more assailants at large.

"The situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is managing the security and controlling the situation," the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said on Twitter.

High-profile area

Inside the stock exchange, broker Yaqub Memon said he and others are huddled inside their offices.

Heavily armed special forces surrounded the building located in the heart of the city's financial district, where the Pakistan State Bank is located as well as several major newspaper offices as well as the headquarters of several national and international financial institutions.

Local television stations showed police in full body armour surrounding the building but still staying outside the high walled compound of the stock exchange.





This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies