Fast News

Foreign diplomats had warned earlier in the day that there was a threat of attack at Kabul airport, where thousands of people have been waiting to be airlifted.

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 26, 2021. (AP)

At least 13 people have been killed in two powerful explosions outside Kabul’s international airport, a Taliban official has said, as a chaotic evacuation effort from Afghanistan was under way.

Another 60 people were wounded in the "complex" attack close to Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday evening, officials at Emergency Hospital said.

The US Ambassador in Kabul has confirmed that four American marines have been killed and three others have been injured in the bombing at the airport.

US Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the explosion took place near Kabul airport's Abbey gate, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

A witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded.

Ahmedyar, an eyewitness, who was 300 metres away from the blast, said the explosion was very loud and that the civilian casualties are "in hundreds".

"I ran to help those injured in the blast, but could not get close to them. They were all in a pool of blood," he told TRT World.

Footage and pictures shared on Twitter show charred and bloodied bodies scattered in a sewage drain where hundreds of people had waited for hours to verify their documents.

Another witness, Adam Khan, who was waiting outside the airport, said the explosion went off in a crowd of people waiting to enter the airport.

Khan, who said he was standing about 30 metres away, said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who lost body parts.

The Taliban condemned the deadly blasts saying the US forces were responsible for security in the area where the explosion occurred.

“The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing targeting civilians at Kabul airport,” a statement released by the group’s spokesman on Twitter said.

“The explosion took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security.”

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah also calling it a “terrorist attack”.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Kabul Airport which killed and wounded a large number of the civilians,” he posted on Twitter.

I strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Kabul Airport which killed and wounded a large number of the civilians. My thought and prayers are with the victims and their families at this difficult time. — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) August 26, 2021

Western nations had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of a massive airlift.

Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on Daesh and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport’s gates trying to control the mass of people.

We can confirm that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

But just days, or even hours for some nations, before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.

Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America's longest war and the Taliban's takeover, as flight after flight took off carrying those who fear a return to the militants' brutal rule.

Already, some countries have ended their evacuations and begun to withdraw their soldiers and diplomats, signalling the beginning of the end of one of history's largest airlifts.

The Taliban have pledged not to attack Western forces during the evacuation, but insist the foreign troops must be out by America's self-imposed deadline of August 31.

READ MORE: US, allies ask people to leave Kabul airport area over Daesh threat

Source: TRTWorld and agencies