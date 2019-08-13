The city's leader warned against heading down a "path of no return" as pro-democracy demonstrations caused Hong Kong airport to cancel all remaining flights out of the city for a second day.

Anti-government protesters try to prevent a passenger from breaching a barricade in front of departure gates during a demonstration at Hong Kong Airport, China. August 13, 2019. (Thomas Peter / Reuters)

Protesters severely crippled operations at Hong Kong's international airport for a second day Tuesday, forcing authorities to cancel all remaining flights out of the city after demonstrators took over the terminals as part of their push for democratic reforms.

As pro-democracy protests caused further travel chaos a day after triggering an unprecedented shutdown, the city's leader warned them against heading down a "path of no return".

The new rally came as China sent further ominous signals that the 10 weeks of unrest must end, with state-run media showing videos of security forces gathering across the border.

After a brief respite early Tuesday during which flights were able to take off and land, the airport authority announced check-in services for departing flights were suspended as of 0830 GMT (4:30 pm local time). Departing flights that had completed the process would continue to operate.

It said it did not expect arriving flights to be affected, though dozens were already cancelled.

The authority advised people not to come to the airport, one of the world's busiest transport hubs.

On Monday, more than 200 flights were cancelled and the airport was effectively shut down with no flights taking off or landing.

Passengers have been forced to seek accommodation in the city while airlines struggle to find other ways to get them to their destinations.

The crisis, which has seen millions of people take to Hong Kong's streets, has become the biggest challenge to Chinese rule of the semi-autonomous city since its 1997 handover from Britain.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned Tuesday of the dangerous consequences facing the city, one of Asia's most important financial centres, if escalating violence at the rallies was not curbed.

"Violence, no matter if it's using violence or condoning violence, will push Hong Kong down a path of no return, will plunge Hong Kong society into a very worrying and dangerous situation," Lam said.

"The situation in Hong Kong in the past week has made me very worried that we have reached this dangerous situation."

Lam, who faced fierce questioning from local reporters and at one point appeared to be on the verge of tears, appealed for calm.

"Take a minute to think, look at our city, our home, do you all really want to see it pushed into an abyss," Lam said, although she again refused to make any concessions to the protesters.

UN urges Hong Kong to use restraint, impartial probe

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet urged Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday to exercise restraint and investigate evidence of its forces firing tear gas at protesters in ways banned by international law.

"Officials can be seen firing tear gas canisters into crowded, enclosed areas and directly at individual protesters on multiple occasions, creating a considerable risk of death or serious injury," Bachelet said in a statement.

China's comments on Monday about "sprouts of terrorism" emerging in Hong Kong are not helpful and risk inflaming the situation, her spokesman Rupert Colville told a news briefing.

Uncertainty at Hong Kong airport

At Hong Kong airport, operations resumed early on Tuesday morning, a day after thousands of protesters converged on it.

But the chaos was far from over, with a massive backlog of flights to clear and more protesters amassing.

The Airport Authority (AA) halted all flights to and from the airport on Monday, and flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it had suspended all check-ins.

"Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly at the airport today," the AA said.

Hong Kong's flagship airline Cathay Pacific, on Tuesday morning, listed more than 200 flight cancellations and urged customers to postpone non-essential travel from Hong Kong.

Frank Filser, 53, was struggling to reschedule a flight back to Germany to visit his father who has terminal cancer.

But he said he sympathised with the protesters despite the disruption.

"They fight for Hong Kong and that's their view," he said.

"Anytime I can go back to Germany, but what about the people who grew up here? This is their home."

'Eye for an eye'

Many of the posters and artwork the protesters had hung throughout the airport on Monday were taken down, but graffiti – some reading "an eye for an eye" – could still be seen in several places.

The protesters adopted the slogan after a woman suffered a serious facial injury that reportedly caused her to lose the vision in one eye at a demonstration that turned violent on Sunday night.

Protesters could be seen with bandages over one eye in a sign of solidarity with their comrade.

The demonstrators have accused police of causing the injury by firing a bean-bag round, and cite the case as evidence of what they say has been an excessive and disproportionate response by police to their protests.

China warns on 'terrorism'

The protests began in opposition to a bill that would have allowed extraditions to the mainland, but quickly evolved into a broader bid to reverse a slide of rights and freedoms in the southern Chinese territory.

The demonstrations have become increasingly violent, with police using tear gas and rubber bullets, and protesters sometimes hurling bricks and bottles.

Authorities in Beijing on Monday slammed violent protesters who threw petrol bombs at police officers, linking them to "terrorism".

"Hong Kong's radical demonstrators have repeatedly used extremely dangerous tools to attack police officers, which already constitutes a serious violent crime, and also shows the first signs of terrorism emerging," said Yang Guang, spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

Hours later, two state media outlets ran videos showing armoured personnel and troop carriers purportedly driving to Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong.

China's state-run media on Tuesday then sought to ramp up the pressure.

"Black-clad mobsters have created an atmosphere of terror on the Hong Kong streets," the official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary.

A senior official in the administration of US President Donald Trump on Monday urged "all sides" to avoid violence in Hong Kong.

"Societies are best served when diverse political views are respected and can be freely and peacefully expressed," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies