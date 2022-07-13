Fast News

Angry crowds quickly trained their ire on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesingh, storming his office and demanding he also go after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives amid crisis.

Some protesters could be seen inside the building and standing on a rooftop terrace waving Sri Lanka's flag. (Reuters)

Thousands of anti-government protesters have broken into Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, hours after he has been named as acting president, witnesses have said.

Men and women breached military defences and entered the premier's office to raise national flags, witnesses said on Wednesday, after police and troops failed to hold back crowds despite firing tear gas and water cannon.

Earlier on Wednesday, crisis-hit country declared an indefinite nationwide state of emergency, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country.

"Since the president is out of the country, an emergency has been declared to deal with the situation in the country," Dinouk Colombage, spokesman for Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, had said.

Police had said they were also imposing an indefinite curfew across the Western Province, which includes the capital Colombo, to contain growing protests after Rajapaksa flew to the Maldives in a military aircraft.

But, thousands of protesters demanding that Wickremesinghe step down had rallied outside his office compound and some had scaled the walls, as the crowd roared its support and tossed water bottles to those charging in.

President expected to resign

The president's departure followed months of demonstrations that culminated on Saturday in protesters storming his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister.

Officials said Rajapaksa had promised to resign on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Sri Lankans continued to stream into the presidential palace. A growing line of people waited to enter the residence, many of whom had travelled from outside Colombo on public transport.

Protesters have vowed to occupy the official buildings until the top leaders are gone. For days, people have flocked to the presidential palace almost as if it were a tourist attraction — swimming in the pool, marvelling at the paintings and lounging on the beds piled high with pillows. At one point, they also burned the prime minister's private home.

Sri Lankan lawmakers agreed to elect a new president next week but have struggled to decide on the makeup of a new government to lift the bankrupt country out of economic and political collapse.

The new president will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in 2024, and could potentially appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament.

The current prime minister is to serve as president until a replacement is chosen — an arrangement that was sure to inflame protesters who want Wickremesinghe out immediately.

The political impasse added fuel to the economic crisis since the absence of an alternative unity government threatened to delay a hoped-for bailout from the International Monetary Fund. In the meantime, the country is relying on aid from neighboring India and from China.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies