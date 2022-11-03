Fast News

Khan has been leading a convoy of thousands since Friday from the city of Lahore towards the capital, Islamabad, campaigning for fresh elections after being ousted from office in April.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemn the firing at Khan's rally saying an immediate report of the incident has been sought from the Interior Minister. (Reuters)

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was shot and wounded in the shin when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

Officials, locally and internationally, have condemned and reacted to Thursday's assassination attempt on the former international cricket star who has been leading a convoy of thousands since Friday from the city of Lahore towards the capital, Islamabad, campaigning for fresh elections after being ousted from office in April.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemn the firing at Khan's rally, saying "an immediate report of the incident has been sought from the Interior Minister."

"We pray for the speedy recovery of Imran and other injured. The federation will provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics."

Pakistan President Arif Alvi also tweeted that he "strongly condemns heinous assassination attempt on ex-PM of Pakistan, the brave @ImranKhanPTI."

"I have sought immediate reports from authorities. I pray for his speedy recovery and of all those injured. My condolences to the family of a deceased political worker who died during the incident," he added.

'Violence is never acceptable'

"Attacks on leaders of any political belief or party are always wrong," said Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai.

"And violence is never an acceptable protest. Wishing Imran Khan a full recovery."

Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the attack on Khan and his supporters is completely unacceptable, and strongly condemned the violence. "It has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society. I’m wishing a speedy recovery to Imran and all who were injured today."

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam said: "Strongly condemn this heinous attack on Imran Khan. May Allah keep Kaptaan (Captain) safe and protect our beloved Pakistan."

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram also said: "Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad. Our prayers are with Imran Khan and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies