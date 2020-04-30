Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected close to 3.2 million people and claimed at least 225,000 lives. Here are the latest developments for April 30:

Thursday, April 30

South Korea reports no new domestic cases, first time since Feb peak

South Korea reported no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since its February 29 peak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

KCDC reported four new infections, all imported cases, taking the national tally to 10,765. The death toll rose by one to 247.

Yemen reports first two deaths

Yemen reported its first two deaths from Covid-19, its health minister told Yemen TV late.

Yemeni authorities also reported multiple coronavirus infections, five, for the first time, after the United Nations said it feared the disease could be spreading undetected in a country where millions face famine and lack medical care.

The new cases were reported in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden, forcing authorities to impose a three-day, 24-hour curfew. Previously, Yemen had detected only a single case.



International health officials have long warned that Yemen's population could be extremely vulnerable to an outbreak, which would be difficult to detect in a country where health infrastructure has been degraded by poverty and war.

US Covid-19 deaths double in two weeks

US deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 60,000, marking a hundred percent increase during the past two weeks with more than a million confirmed cases.

The toll includes 2,502 deaths recorded during the past 24 hours, according to data by the Johns Hopkins University.

New York state, the epicentre of the disease in the country, reported 23,384 deaths and 299,691 cases, followed by New Jersey with 6,771 and 116,365, respectively.

Earlier, a top health official warned that a second wave of the pandemic would be "inevitable."

China reports four new cases compared to 22 a day earlier

China reported four new coronavirus cases, down from 22 a day earlier, data from the country's health authority showed.

All of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission said. It also reported 33 new asymptomatic cases over the day, up from 26 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases has now reached 82,862. With no new deaths, the toll remained at 4,633.

Mexico infections rise to 17,799 cases and 1,732 deaths



Mexico's health ministry reported 1,047 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 163 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 17,799 cases and 1,732 deaths.

The figures were published on the ministry's website.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Panama cases climb to 6,378, deaths reach 178

Confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Panama reached 6,378, a rise of 178 from the previous day, and deaths climbed by two to 178, the health ministry said.

Director of Epidemiology Lourdes Moreno gave the Central American country's latest data at a news conference.

Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines

US President Donald Trump said the federal government will not be extending its coronavirus social distancing guidelines once they expire today, and his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, predicted that by July the country will be “really rocking again.”

Trump also said he plans to resume official travel with a trip to Arizona next week.

IMF approves $504 million loan for Costa Rica

The IMF board approved $504 million in emergency financing for Costa Rica to help the Central American nation deal with the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Like other countries, Costa Rica imposed nationwide closures to halt the spread of the virus, and those "necessary containment measures, coupled with the global economic downturn, are expected to take a major toll on the economy in the short term," the IMF said in a statement.

The funding will "support essential Covid-19-related health spending and relief measures targeted to the most affected sectors and vulnerable populations."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies