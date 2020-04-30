Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected some 3.2 million people and claimed at least 227,000 lives. Here are the latest developments for April 30:

An artist is seen spraying graffiti in support of the NHS and key workers at the Marske Cricket Club, Marske-by-the-Sea, Britain, April 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, April 30

Number of recovered patients exceed 1 million

More than one million people have recovered from the coronavirus worldwide, according to US-based tracker Worldometer.

At the time of publishing, its data showed a total of 1,006,988 people won their battle against the virus. The number of cases has reached 3,229,814, with 228,376 deaths recorded.

The US has the highest number of recoveries, with nearly 147,411 people beating the virus, followed by Spain, which has documented 132,929 recoveries, and Germany, where an estimated 120,400 people have recovered from the disease.

Britain could miss testing target

Britain could miss its target of carrying out 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of April, Justice Minister Robert Buckland said.

Some 52,429 tests were carried out on Wednesday, according to the latest figures, putting Britain on course to miss the target set by the health minister.

"Even if it isn't met, we are well on our way to ramping this up," Buckland told BBC television.

Ukraine crosses 10,000 cases

Ukraine now has 10,406 confirmed coronavirus cases and 261 deaths, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov told a briefing.

The government has put lockdown measures in place until May 11 and has said it expects the pandemic to peak in Ukraine early next month.

Thailand reports seven new cases

Thailand reported seven new coronavirus cases but no new deaths, taking its tally to 2,954 cases, while fatalities remained at 54 since the outbreak began in January.

New daily infections have stayed in the single digits for four consecutive days.

Nearly 91 percent of patients have recovered and gone home, leaving 213 still in the hospital, according to Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Germany reports 173 more deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 1,478 to 159,119, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

According to the tally, 6,288 people have died of the disease, a rise of 173 compared to Wednesday.

South Korea reports no new domestic cases

South Korea reported no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since its February 29 peak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

KCDC reported four new infections, all imported cases, taking the national tally to 10,765. The death toll rose by one to 247.

Yemen reports first two deaths

Yemen reported its first two deaths from Covid-19, its health minister told Yemen TV late.

Yemeni authorities also reported multiple coronavirus infections, five, for the first time, after the UN said it feared the disease could be spreading undetected in a country where millions face famine and lack medical care.

The new cases were reported in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden, forcing authorities to impose a three-day, 24-hour curfew. Previously, Yemen had detected only a single case.

International health officials have long warned that Yemen's population could be extremely vulnerable to an outbreak, which would be difficult to detect in a country where health infrastructure has been degraded by poverty and war.

US Covid-19 deaths double in two weeks

US deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 60,000, marking a hundred percent increase during the past two weeks with more than a million confirmed cases.

The toll includes 2,502 deaths recorded during the past 24 hours, according to data by the Johns Hopkins University.

New York state, the epicentre of the disease in the country, reported 23,384 deaths and 299,691 cases, followed by New Jersey with 6,771 and 116,365, respectively.

Earlier, a top health official warned that a second wave of the pandemic would be "inevitable."

China reports four new cases compared to 22 a day earlier

China reported four new coronavirus cases, down from 22 a day earlier, data from the country's health authority showed.

All of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission said. It also reported 33 new asymptomatic cases over the day, up from 26 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases has now reached 82,862. With no new deaths, the toll remained at 4,633.

Mexico infections rise to 17,799 cases and 1,732 deaths



Mexico's health ministry reported 1,047 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 163 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 17,799 cases and 1,732 deaths.

The figures were published on the ministry's website.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Panama cases climb to 6,378, deaths reach 178

Confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Panama reached 6,378, a rise of 178 from the previous day, and deaths climbed by two to 178, the health ministry said.

Director of Epidemiology Lourdes Moreno gave the Central American country's latest data at a news conference.

Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines

US President Donald Trump said the federal government will not be extending its coronavirus social distancing guidelines once they expire today, and his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, predicted that by July the country will be “really rocking again”.

Trump also said he plans to resume official travel with a trip to Arizona next week.

IMF approves $504 million loan for Costa Rica

The IMF board approved $504 million in emergency financing for Costa Rica to help the Central American nation deal with the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Like other countries, Costa Rica imposed nationwide closures to halt the spread of the virus, and those "necessary containment measures, coupled with the global economic downturn, are expected to take a major toll on the economy in the short term", the IMF said in a statement.

The funding will "support essential Covid-19-related health spending and relief measures targeted to the most affected sectors and vulnerable populations".

