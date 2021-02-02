Fast News

More than 120 people were detained in Moscow for protesting a court hearing that could send Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny to prison for years.

A detained man is seen inside a police bus near the Moscow City Court during the trial of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, charged with violating the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence for embezzlement, in Moscow on February 2, 2021. (AFP)

Police have detained more than a hundred people in Moscow as Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny faced a court hearing that could end with him being sent to prison for years and fuel more protests against the Kremlin.

A judge in Moscow is expected on Tuesday to decide whether Navalny should be imprisoned for violating the terms of a suspended sentence he was given on embezzlement charges in 2014.

The money-laundering conviction is widely seen as politically motivated. Navalny's team called for a demonstration outside the Moscow court building but police were out in force near the building, cordoning off the nearby streets and making random arrests. More than 120 people were detained, according to the OVD-Info group that monitors arrests. READ MORE: Russian cops arrest scores of pro-Navalny supporters at nationwide rallies

Nation-wide protests

Last month, Russia's prison service filed a motion to replace Navalny's 3 1/2-year suspended sentence from the conviction with one he must serve.

The Prosecutor General's office backed the motion alleging Navalny engaged in "unlawful conduct" during the probation period.

Navalny's jailing has triggered massive protests across Russia over the past two weekends, in which tens of thousands took to the streets to demand his release, chanting slogans against Putin.

Police detained over 5,750 people during Sunday's rallies, including more than 1,900 in Moscow, the biggest number the nation has seen since Soviet times. Some were beaten.

The jailing of Navalny and the crackdown on protests have stoked international outrage, with Western officials calling for his release and condemning the arrests of demonstrators.

Russia-EU ties

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it hopes the fate of jailed opposition Navalny would not affect Russia's ties with Europe.

"We hope that such nonsense as linking the prospects of Russia-EU relations with the resident of a detention centre will not happen," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The court hearing and Peskov's comments come days ahead of a visit to the Russian capital by the European Union's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.

The Spanish diplomat is expected to raise Navalny's detention during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday.

Source: AP