Pyongyang fires a ballistic missile of intermediate range or longer, South Korea and Japan say, triggering a scare in northern Japan where residents were told to take cover.

People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile of intermediate range or longer, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. (Reuters)

North Korea appears to have fired a new type of ballistic missile, "possibly solid fuel", South Korea's military has said, a technology that has long been a goal for Kim Jong-un's banned weapons programmes.

"North Korea appears to have fired a new type of ballistic missile, possibly using solid fuel," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff told the AFP news agency, prompting Japan to briefly issue a seek shelter warning to residents of the northern Hokkaido region.

South Korea's military said it had "detected one ballistic missile with a medium range or longer fired from the Pyongyang area at 0723 (1023 GMT)".

The missile was fired on a lofted trajectory — meaning up rather than out, typically done to avoid overflying neighbouring countries — and "flew 1,000 km before landing in the East Sea," the military said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

"South Korean and the US intelligence are analysing the specifics," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding they were "maintaining utmost readiness through close coordination with the United States."

Japanese officials earlier confirmed the missile had not fallen within the country's territory and posed no threat to residents.

South Korea and Japan typically don't issue evacuation orders for North Korean launches unless they determine weapons flew in the direction of their territories.

Climate and environment ministers from the Group of Seven are due to meet this weekend in Sapporo, Hokkaido's regional capital, a month before the group holds its summit in Hiroshima.

The United States said it "strongly condemns" North Korea for what the White House described as the test of a "long-range ballistic missile," as it accused Pyongyang of inflaming regional tensions.

'Radioactive tsunami'

The launch is the latest in a string of banned weapons tests conducted by Pyongyang, which has already fired several of its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles this year.

It has also tested what its state media has claimed are nuclear-capable underwater drones — known as Haeil, or tsunami in Korean — which it says are capable of unleashing a "radioactive tsunami".

On Monday, North Korean leader Kim attended a meeting of the Central Military Commission to discuss ways to "cope with the escalating moves of the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet traitors to unleash a war of aggression", Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency said.

South Korean broadcaster YTN, citing a military official, said the test launch apparently involved a new weapons system displayed at recent North Korean military parades.

South Korea's military was analysing the projectile's trajectory and range, and was not ruling out that it could have been a solid-fuel missile.

North Korea has been working to build more solid-fuel missiles, which are easier to store and transport, and can be launched with almost no warning or preparation time.

The South Korean military said it was on high alert and coordinating closely with the United States.

North Korea has criticised recent joint military exercises between US and South Korean forces as escalating tensions, stepping up its weapons tests in recent months.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies