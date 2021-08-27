Fast News

Firefighters are close to getting the inferno under control, top official in Pakistan’s port city says.

In this file photo firefighters extinguish a fire at the engineering department of Pakistan International Airlines in Karachi, Pakistan, June 4, 2016. (AP)

A massive fire has broken out at a chemical factory in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi, killing at least 15 workers and injuring several others, according to police and a government official.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire in the congested Mehran Town neighbourhood. TV footage showed firefighters dousing the flames, as ambulances continued transporting victims to a government hospital.

Murtaza Wahab, the top city official, told reporters that the firefighters had almost extinguished the fire. He said officers had been asked to investigate what caused the fire.

He said officers will also check whether the owner had installed fire extinguishing equipment.

Karachi is the capital of Sindh province, where many people have set up factories in residential areas in violation of building codes.

A massive fire at a factory in Baldia area in 2012 resulted in death of around 260 workers, highlighting the dangerous conditions for employees in some companies.

