Fast News

FILE PHOTO: Afghan security forces inspect the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on February 21, 2021. (Reuters Archive)

Three people have been killed and 11 others wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul, officials said.

Kabul's police spokesman on Thursday confirmed the casualty figures but gave no further details.

Another official said the vehicle was carrying Afghan government employees.

The bombing comes on the day the Afghan government, Taliban and key countries, including the United States and Russia, gather in Moscow to push for a reduction in violence to propel the Afghan peace process forward.





This story is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: Reuters