At least 19 people missing in central Shizuoka region's Atami city as landslide engulfs houses, officials and local media report.

Torrential rains have slammed parts of Japan starting earlier this week with experts saying dirt had been loosened, increasing landslide risks in the country. (TRTWorld)

At least 19 people have been left missing when a landslide engulfed houses in Japan's central Shizuoka region after days of heavy rain, local officials said.

Television footage aired by broadcaster NHK on Saturday showed a torrent of mud obliterating some buildings and burying others in Atami city.

Public broadcaster NHK gave the number of missing people at 20, but prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama confirmed at least 19, although he said the number may grow.

He said the mudslide occurred in an area called Izusan.

Self-defense forces will join firefighters and police in the rescue operation, he added. Evacuation warnings were issued for a widespread area.

Emergency response crews from Japan's defence force dispatched to central city of Atami after landslides leave at least 19 people missing pic.twitter.com/Ch5rCiy9Q6 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 3, 2021

The landslide occurred at around 10:30 am, an Atami city official said, adding that "several houses were swept away" and 200 homes in the area had been left without power.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called together an emergency task force to respond to the crisis, NHK reported, as it aired Twitter footage showing floods destroying houses and washing away debris.

Rainy season in Japan

Most of Japan is currently in its rainy season, which often causes floods and landslides and prompts local authorities to issue evacuation orders.

Atami saw rainfall of 313 millimetres in just 48 hours up to midnight on Saturday – above the monthly average of 242.5 millimetres in July, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Atami, in the largely rural Shizuoka region, is around 90 kilometres from Tokyo and is famous as a hot spring resort.

Shinkansen bullet trains between Tokyo and Osaka were temporarily stopped due to the heavy rain, while other local trains in affected areas were also halted, according to rail company websites.

Source: AFP