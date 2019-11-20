Insight

Japan’s Prime Minister Abe is known for his “Abenomics” economic policy and his desire to change the constitution to strengthen the Japanese military. His party leadership ends in 2021.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has become the country’s longest serving political leader, marking 2,887 days in office as of Wednesday. Before Abe the record belonged to Taro Katsura in 1913.

“Day by day, I have made efforts to achieve the policies that I have promised, and because of these daily efforts I’m here to mark this day,” Abe said on Wednesday.

Abe first served as prime minister starting in 2006, stepping down from a disappointing stint in 2007 due to health issues stemming from ulcerative colitis and political scandals surrounding his time in office.

He is once more the centre of a scandal, this time accused of inviting supporters to a cherry blossom party in Tokyo and paying for a reception the night before with office funds, said to have broken campaign laws.

Abe had initially denied that he had done anything wrong, but on November 20 admitted that he gave his opinion to his office staff as to who should be invited to the event, funded by taxpayer money.

“It has become clear that an event using public funds was used for election campaigning,” Jun Azumi, chairman of the Diet Affairs Committee of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters on Wednesday, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper noted. “We will thoroughly look into this issue of whether such use of taxes is acceptable.”

“In 2007, I thought there was no way Mr Abe would ever become prime minister again,” Takao Toshikawa, editor of the political newsletter Tokyo Insideline told the Financial Times.

Yet Abe did so in 2012 and is currently serving Japan as the head of the Liberal Democratic Party, expected to remain in power until at least autumn 2021. According to the Financial Times, some allies have suggested Abe could seek another three years as party leader as “there is no obvious rival to stop him”.

While there’s no term limit for a prime minister in Japan, NHK World reports that Abe’s third and final session as president of LDP would set “an effective limit” on his position.

Abe is credited with giving Japan “a long period of stability,” especially after the country went through 17 changes of prime minister since 1989.

Abe has worked on changing Japan’s pacifist constitution, written by the United States after World War II, to allow a full-fledged military but has not succeeded yet on that front.

The constitution “forbids Japan from using or threatening force to settle international disputes,” the Guardian reports, yet Japan is flanked by North Korea bearing nuclear weapons and China which has over the years become a world power to contend with.

That said, in order to revise the constitution, Abe needs two thirds of both houses of parliament to approve his plan, as well as a majority in a national referendum, which, at this time, seems to be a tall order.

The Economist reports that Abe “has reason to be pleased,” listing his achievements as a growing economy and unemployment at a 27-year low. However the magazine also warns that foreign investment in Japan is declining and a stronger yen discourages exports.

Abe has on Wednesday promised to “beat deflation, tackle Japan’s aging and declining population and achieve a constitutional revision” during the remaining two years he has as head of the LDP. Japan’s aging and declining population is seen to impede the country’s development.

Abe’s economic policy is known as “Abenomics”, which has managed to keep Japan’s economy growing albeit at a slower rate than predicted. The Associated Press defines Abenomics as the formula of “stimulating consumer demand through government spending, massive injections of cash into the economy via central bank purchases of government bonds and other assets and sweeping structural reforms”.

Despite Abe’s failure to make good on all his promises, he has been called a politician who is lucky enough to govern at a time when the opposition was “weak and divided” and voters sought stability.

“Abe’s tenure has made Japan an island of political stability even as other advanced industrial democracies have suffered from weak, unpopular, or short-lived governments over the course of the decade,” Tobias Harris, a Japan expert and vice-president of Teneo Intelligence, a Washington-based consultancy, told the Guardian.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies