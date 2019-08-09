Indian authorities continued to impose a communications blackout on Kashmir for a fifth straight day although they said they will ease the curfew so that the Muslim-majority population can attend Friday prayers.

Indian security forces personnel stand guard next to concertina wire laid across a road during restrictions after the government scrapped special status for India administered Kashmir, in Srinagar on August 7, 2019 (Reuters)

An unusual silence cloaks the centre of the city. Its streets, once teeming with traffic, are dotted with spools of concertina wire, blocking movement. Every road is sealed off. The population has been forced indoors, while thousands of Indian soldiers in camouflage are on patrol, carrying guns on their waists.

Srinagar, the administrative summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is a city under siege.

A watershed moment was reached on Monday in the disputed and divided region after the Hindu nationalist-led government in New Delhi revoked its special status and stripped it of its statehood.

Thousands of people have been forced indoors, shops and even health clinics were shuttered, and all communications and the internet have been cut off.

However, on Friday, the police chief in Indian-administered Kashmir said the strict curfew in the Muslim-majority region will be eased for Friday prayers.

The region's police chief, Dilbagh Singh, said: "People will be allowed to go to the area-specific mosques for the prayers in most parts of the Srinagar city."

The relaxing of the curfew was temporary, but a precise timeframe wasn't given.

The predominantly Muslim region is claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan, although both countries only control parts of it. Rebels have been fighting Indian rule for decades in the portion it administers.

In central Srinagar, people had to navigate barbed-wire checkpoints to buy necessities or reach hospitals.

Maqbool Mohammad, a haggard man in clothes that hang off his frame, was among the very few walking the debris-strewn streets. The 57-year-old teacher wanted to visit his ailing brother but wasn’t allowed to cross the neighbourhood. Indian soldiers directed him to turn around.

“I haven’t seen my cancer-ridden brother in four days. He lives in another neighbourhood. I don’t even know if he is alive or dead,” Mohammad lamented.

A collective outpouring of anger threatens to consume the long-troubled region. Still reeling from the shock of India’s surprise move, residents now discuss the issue under their breath.

People stand on a road after drawing messages on it during a protest against the scrapping of the special constitutional status for India administered Kashmir by the government, in New Delhi, India on August 7, 2019 (Reuters)

"A pressure-cooker situation"

“India cheated us. But now is the time we should fight back,” one was heard saying to a group of people on a road.

For many, India’s decision is a breach of trust and an attack on Kashmir’s identity.

Several residents spoke with journalists anonymously for fear of reprisals from Indian authorities.

In the days before the announcement in parliament, the region was locked down. Since then, residents have expressed rage and despair and there is a sense that the region won’t remain quiet for long.

“Once the restrictions are lifted, people will take to the streets. It’s a pressure-cooker situation and it will burst any time,” said Bashir Ahmad.

This sentiment was echoed by many youths in Srinagar.

“As far as the situation is concerned, the worst is still to come,” said 21-year-old Bilal Rahi.

An Indian army soldier patrols on a bridge during restrictions in Jammu, August 5, 2019. (Reuters)

China concerned over move

Pakistan and China challenged the divisive move by India to bring Kashmir under its direct control, sending tensions soaring between the nuclear neighbours.

New Delhi imposed a massive security lockdown in the state to quell any unrest.

Beijing criticised India's decision to carve out a separate administrative territory in Buddhist-dominated Ladakh region.

"India has continued to undermine China's territorial sovereignty by unilaterally changing its domestic law," foreign ministry spokeswomen Hua Chunying said.

Pakistan and China both have long-running boundary disputes with India.

Indian-administered Kashmir has been in the grip of a rebellion against Indian rule since 1989 and analysts have warned the scrapping of its autonomous status could trigger fresh unrest.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed on Tuesday to challenge India's decision at the UN Security Council. Khan also accused Indian Prime Minister Modi of violating international law in pursuit of an anti-Muslim agenda in India.

Pakistan's military added that it "firmly stands" by Kashmiris following a meeting of the army's top commanders.

Terror pretext from Modi

Modi said the downgrading of Indian-administered Kashmir from a state to a federally controlled territory will help end decades of terrorism and separatism incited by Pakistan.

In a nationally broadcast speech on Thursday, Modi described changes imposed this week by his government in Kashmir as historic and assured its residents that the situation will soon become normal.

Modi said the "mainstreaming" of the Kashmiri people with the rest of the nation would expedite development and create new jobs with investment from public and private companies.

He accused Pakistan of using the past arrangement "as a weapon to incite people of the region against India" and said he has complete faith that the new system will be able to free Kashmir from "terrorism and separatism".

Source: TRTWorld and agencies