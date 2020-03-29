Fast News

Globally, the death toll has surged past 30,000, two-thirds of those in Europe, and officials in some countries say the worst still lies ahead. Here is the latest for March 29:

Pedestrians, wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, walk past a mural in Quito, Ecuador, Saturday, March 28, 2020 (AP)

Sunday, March 29, 2020

New Zealand reports first death

New Zealand recorded its first death related to the new coronavirus, and the number of people infected with the virus rose by 63 cases to a total of 514, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield said the woman who died was in her 70s and was initially diagnosed with influenza.

South Korea reports 105 new cases

South Korea had confirmed 105 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Saturday, bringing the country's total now to 9,583, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Mexico asks residents to stay home for a month to slow virus as cases rise

Mexico's deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell called on Saturday on all residents in Mexico to stay at home for a month, saying it was the only way to reduce the transmission rate of the coronavirus.

Mexican health authorities said there was a total of 848 confirmed cases in Mexico as of Saturday, 131 more than the previous day, and 16 deaths.

China reports 45 new cases

China reported 45 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on March 28, down from 54 on the previous day, with all but one involving travellers from overseas, the health authority said.

A total of 3,300 people have now died in mainland China from Covid-19, with reported 81,439 infections.

Trump says quarantine 'not necessary' for New York area

President Donald Trump said that a quarantine of the New York area to curb the spread of the coronavirus would not be necessary and that he had asked federal health officials to issue a "strong travel advisory" instead.

Trump said on Twitter that the advisory would be administered by the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in consultation with the federal government.

"A quarantine will not be necessary. Full details will be released by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) tonight," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut against non-essential domestic travel for 14 days.

In a travel advisory posted on its website, the agency said the warning did not apply to employees of "critical infrastructure industries" including trucking, public health, financial services, and food supply professionals.

Australia government says growth rate of coronavirus infection slows

Australia's health minister said there were "early, positive signs" of a slowdown in the growth rate in new coronavirus infections in the country, with the growth rate approximately halving over the past week.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the slower growth in new inflections showed social distancing measures were working.

"This time last week the rate of increase on cases was up around 25 percent to 30 percent a day," Morrison told a press conference.

"That rate now over the last few days has fallen to about 13 percent - 15 percent.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies