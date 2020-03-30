Fast News

World Health Organization figures show the increase in new infections is now about 70,000 per day, up from about 50,000 just a few days ago. Around 34,000 people have died worldwide.

A cashier works from behind a plastic curtain as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela, March 29, 2020 (AP)

Monday, March 30, 2020

Argentina extends quarantine until mid-April

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said that the country would extend a mandatory nationwide quarantine period until the middle of April in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

The quarantine, which restricts non-essential workers from leaving their homes apart from to buy groceries or medicines, has seen the South American country's streets virtually emptied, while its major grains industry has faced some disruption.

The tough measure was initially until the end of March. It will now be in place until the end of the Easter Holy Week, Fernandez said, which would mean it would be lifted on April 12.

Vietnam PM asks major cities to prepare for lockdown

Vietnam's prime minister has asked major cities to prepare for possible lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country almost reached 200, a government statement said.

"Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have to review and update plans to battle the virus, and have to stand ready for city lockdown scenarios," Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in the statement.

South Korea reports 78 new cases, total 9,661

South Korea reported 78 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the national tally to 9,661, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The death toll rose to 158, from 152 a day earlier, while 195 people recovered from the virus, according to the KCDC.

Mexico's confirms 145 new cases, 4 new deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Sunday confirmed 145 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 993 cases and 20 deaths.

China reports 31 new coronavirus cases in mainland

Mainland China reported 31 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including one locally transmitted infection, the country's National Health Commission said, dropping from 45 cases a day earlier.

The commission said in a statement on Monday that 4 new deaths were reported, putting the cumulative death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the mainland at 3,304 at the end on March 29. Total number of infections to date rose to 81,470.

New York state surpasses 1,000 deaths

New York state surpassed a grim milestone Sunday as its death toll from the coronavirus outbreak climbed above 1,000, less than a month after the disease was first detected in the state.

New York City reported in the evening that its toll had risen to 776. The total number of statewide deaths isn't expected to be released until Monday, but with at least 250 additional deaths recorded outside the city as of Sunday morning, the state's total fatalities was at least 1,026.

Japan to expand entry ban

Japan will expand its entry ban to include citizens travelling from the United States, China, South Korea and most of Europe amid a rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Asahi newspaper reported.

The government may also ban entry from and travel to some countries in Southeast Asia and Africa, the Asahi said, citing a few government sources.

Panama confirms seven new deaths

Panama's government confirmed 7 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the toll to 24 since the outbreak hit the Central American nation.

The national director of Epidemiology, Lourdes Moreno, said there are 88 new confirmed infections, bringing the total number of cases to 989.

