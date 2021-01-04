Fast News

Satellite data shows MT Hankuk Chemi, originally bound from Saudi Arabia to UAE, off Bandar Abbas coast without explanation.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboat moves in the Persian Gulf while an oil tanker is seen in the background. (FILE) (AP)

A South Korean-flagged tanker bound for the United Arab Emirates has instead gone into Iranian territorial waters, with a security firm fearing the vessel has been seized.

Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed the MT Hankuk Chemi off Bandar Abbas on Monday afternoon without explanation.

It has been travelling from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah in the UAE.

The ship's owners could not be immediately reached. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the vessel's travel.

The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an information exchange overseen by the British royal navy in the region, acknowledged an "interaction" between a merchant vessel and Iranian authorities.

As a result, the UKMTO said the merchant vessel made an "alteration of course" north into Iran's territorial waters.

Commander Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the US Navy's 5th Fleet, said authorities there were aware and monitoring the situation.

Source: AP