Fast News

Global infections surpass 660,000 mark, with more than 30,000 deaths, two-thirds of those in Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Around one-third of the world's population placed in lockdown. Here is the latest for March 29:

A healthcare worker wearing a protective face mask and suit transports a patient from an ambulance to the emergency unit at 12 de Octubre hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain on March 28, 2020. (Reuters)

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Spain's death toll rises by 838 overnight to 6,528

Spain's coronavirus death toll rose by 838 cases overnight to 6,528, the health ministry said, marking the highest single-day rise in fatalities.

The total number of those infected rose to 78,797 from 72,248 on Saturday.

Switzerland reports 257 deaths

Swiss government said the virus pandemic has killed a total of 257 people so far in the country.

It said a total of 14,336 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the country.

Iran reports 123 more deaths, toll at 2,640

Iran said that 123 more people had died of the novel coronavirus, raising the country's official death toll to 2,640.

A health ministry spokesman told a news conference that 2,901 more cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing total infections to 38,309.

"Fortunately 12,391 of those who had been hospitalised have now recovered and returned to their families," he added, while 3,467 were in a "critical" condition.

Malaysia reports 150 new cases, 7 deaths

Malaysia reported 150 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 2,470, the highest in Southeast Asia.

The number of deaths from the virus outbreak rose by seven to 34, the health ministry said.

Israel's cases surpass 3,800

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 3,865 after 249 new cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said 65 of the patients are in critical condition and 89 have recovered.

Until now, Covid-19 claimed the lives of 12 people in the country.

Indonesia confirms 130 new infections

Indonesia confirmed 130 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 1,285, a health ministry official said.

Twelve more people had died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 144, Achmad Yurianto, the official, said. Sixty-four people had recovered, he added.

Yurianto added that the country had tested more than 6,500 people across the country.

Saudi Arabia shuts entry, exit into Jeddah

Saudi Arabia shut down entry and exit into the Jeddah governorate and brought forward a curfew there to begin at 1500 local time (1200 GMT), state news agency SPA said on Sunday.

The curfew in Jeddah previously began at 1900 local time Saudi Arabia applied the same measures to Riyadh, Mecca and Medina last week.

UK govt 'very concerned' as death toll surpasses 1,000

The British government is "very concerned" following the latest figures which show more than 1,000 people had died after testing positive for coronavirus, senior minister Michael Gove said.

"Naturally we are very concerned and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all those who have lost loved-ones in the last few days," he told Sky News.

Germany's number of infections rises to 52,547

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany has risen to 52,547 and 389 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert KochInstitute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

Cases rose by 3,965 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 64, the tally showed.

RKI said that the data did not show the complete picture as it did not receive any readings from the regional states Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hesse and Saarland.

Australian PM tightens restrictions

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that public gatherings should not exceed two people and Australians should go out only when necessary, while those over 70 should self-isolate to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

Morrison said that people "must stay home" unless going out to do essential shopping, exercises, for medical appointments or to work and education if they cannot work or learn remotely.

He also said that there would be a six-month moratorium on evicting people who find themselves in financial distress.

Palestine confirms six new cases

Palestinian government confirmed six new coronavirus cases in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, a government spokesman said the new patients included five members of the same family in the town of Qatanna.

The new infections bring the number of coronavirus cases in Palestine to 104, including nine cases in the Gaza Strip.

Pakistan's virus cases tally crosses 1,500

Federal health authorities in Pakistan report the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 is increasing, raising the country's total number of patients to more then 1,500.

They also report another death of a man in the country's commercial hub, Karachi, increasing the death toll to 12.

New Yorkers urged to avoid travel

US health authorities urged millions of residents of the New York City region to avoid non-essential travel due to surging coronavirus infections there as deaths in the United States rose.

The advisory came after the number of confirmed American deaths passed 2,000, more than double the level two days earlier.

It applies to New York City, the hardest-hit US municipality, and the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The advisory cited “extensive community transmission” in the area and urged residents to avoid travel for 14 days.

New York has more than 52,000 cases and at least 725 deaths. New Jersey reported 86 deaths and Connecticut recorded 20. The United States leads the world with more than 120,000 reported cases.

Thailand reports 143 new cases, one death

Thailand has 143 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of cases since the outbreak to 1,388, the spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said, giving the latest daily update.

The country also recorded one new fatality, bringing the total of death since the outbreak to 7.

First US Federal prisoner dies of Covid-19

Patrick Jones, a 49-year-old prisoner in Louisiana who was serving a 27-year prison term for a drug charge, became the first federal inmate to die from Covid-19, the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) announced.

A total of 14 inmates and 13 staff in federal prisons across the United States have fallen ill with the virus, according to the BOP's website.

Jones was serving his prison sentence at a low security facility in Oakdale, Louisiana, and first developed symptoms on March 19, the BOP said.

New Zealand reports first death

New Zealand recorded its first death related to the new coronavirus, and the number of people infected with the virus rose by 63 cases to a total of 514, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield said the woman who died was in her 70s and was initially diagnosed with influenza.

South Korea reports 105 new cases

South Korea had confirmed 105 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Saturday, bringing the country's total now to 9,583, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Mexico asks residents to stay home for a month to slow virus as cases rise

Mexico's deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell called on Saturday on all residents in Mexico to stay at home for a month, saying it was the only way to reduce the transmission rate of the coronavirus.

Mexican health authorities said there was a total of 848 confirmed cases in Mexico as of Saturday, 131 more than the previous day, and 16 deaths.

China reports 45 new cases

China reported 45 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on March 28, down from 54 on the previous day, with all but one involving travellers from overseas, the health authority said.

A total of 3,300 people have now died in mainland China from Covid-19, with reported 81,439 infections.

Trump says quarantine 'not necessary' for New York area

President Donald Trump said that a quarantine of the New York area to curb the spread of the coronavirus would not be necessary and that he had asked federal health officials to issue a "strong travel advisory" instead.

Trump said on Twitter that the advisory would be administered by the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in consultation with the federal government.

"A quarantine will not be necessary. Full details will be released by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) tonight," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut against non-essential domestic travel for 14 days.

In a travel advisory posted on its website, the agency said the warning did not apply to employees of "critical infrastructure industries" including trucking, public health, financial services, and food supply professionals.

Australia government says growth rate of coronavirus infection slows

Australia's health minister said there were "early, positive signs" of a slowdown in the growth rate in new coronavirus infections in the country, with the growth rate approximately halving over the past week.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the slower growth in new inflections showed social distancing measures were working.

"This time last week the rate of increase on cases was up around 25 percent to 30 percent a day," Morrison told a press conference.

"That rate now over the last few days has fallen to about 13 percent - 15 percent.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies