Thousands of riot police and paramilitaries patrol affected northeast fringes of New Delhi to prevent any major eruptions. Meanwhile, India accused US of "politicising" religious riots.

A man walks past damaged vehicles after they were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, on February 26, 2020. (Reuters)

Sporadic violence hit parts of Delhi overnight as gangs roamed streets littered with the debris of days of communal riots that have killed 34 people, the local media said Thursday.

Thousands of riot police and paramilitaries patrolled the affected northeast fringes of the Indian capital of 20 million people, preventing any major eruptions.

The unrest is the latest bout of violence over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's citizenship law, which triggered months of demonstrations that turned deadly in December.

Sunil Kumar, director of the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, said Thursday the hospital registered 30 deaths while the chief doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital said that two people had died there.

"All of them (at the GTB) had gunshot injuries," Kumar told AFP news agency.

The new fatalities –– up from 27 on Wednesday –– were all from the violence on Monday and Tuesday when mobs of Hindus and Muslims fought running battles.

Homes, shops, two mosques, two schools, a tyre market and a fuel station were torched.

More than 200 people were also injured.

"No major incident of violence was reported from anywhere in the affected areas" overnight Wednesday to Thursday, Mandeep Randhawa, Delhi police spokesperson said.

"Some distress calls were made and the force provided immediate assistance," he said.

Congress Party workers protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest in Amritsar on February 26, 2020, following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India's citizenship law in New Delhi. (AFP)

Anti-Muslim riots

The initial violence erupted late Sunday after Hindu groups objected to Muslims holding a street demonstration over the citizenship law.

Mobs armed with swords and guns set fire to thousands of properties, including a mosque and a shrine, and vehicles. Local media reported the police did nothing to stop the violence.

In December at least 30 people were killed, mostly in police action in northern Uttar Pradesh state, a part of the country with a significant Muslim population.

Many Muslims believe the citizenship law, in combination with a mooted citizens' register, will leave them stateless and is part of a plan by Modi's right-wing ruling party to turn officially secular India into a Hindu nation.

His party has denied the allegations but in recent weeks members have called protesters "anti-nationals" and "jihadists", with some calling for them to be jailed or even shot dead.

Men ride a motorbike past security forces patrolling a street in a riot-affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. (AP)

US 'politicising' riots

Also on Thursday, India accused a US government commission of politicising communal violence in New Delhi, a day after US Commission on International Religious Freedom said it was deeply troubled by the violence in New Delhi.

"The government is failing in its duty to protect its citizens," Commissioner Anurima Bhargava said. "The brutal and unchecked violence growing across Delhi cannot continue."

India’s External Affairs Ministry said the commission's comments were "factually inaccurate and misleading" and appeared to be "aimed at politicising the issue."

A US government commission on Wednesday faulted India's response to deadly communal riots in New Delhi and urged the government to take swift action to protect the Muslim minority who were targeted as US President Donald Trump visited the country.

Erdogan slams 'massacres'

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took a dig at the Indian government on Thursday, saying India has become a country where "massacres" are being committed against Muslims.

"How will these people [India] maintain world peace. It's impossible," he said in his speech at governing AK Party headquarters.

Poeple carry the body of an unidentified man after retrieving it from an open drain in a riot-affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. (Adnan Abidi / Reuters)

The criticism stands in contrast to the reticence of the Trump administration.

Trump, asked at a news conference in New Delhi about the violence, said the issue was "up to India" and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "incredible" statements on religious freedom.

The two leaders of the US Senate's pro-India caucus, Republican John Cornyn and Democrat Mark Warner, in a joint statement, voiced support for the close US ties represented by Trump's visit but added: "At the same time, we are alarmed by the recent violence in New Delhi."

Representative Pramila Jayapal, an Indian-born left-leaning Democrat who has been outspoken in her criticism of Modi, called the developments "horrifying."

"Democracies should not tolerate division and discrimination, or promote laws that undermine religious freedom. The world is watching," she wrote on Twitter.

'Termites', 'infiltrators'

Modi's government has previously vowed to weed out "infiltrators" from India, with Home Minister Amit Shah likening undocumented immigrants to "termites."

The Indian foreign ministry previously reprimanded the US Commission for International Religious Freedom for denouncing the citizenship law.

The commission also plans a public hearing next week on how citizenship laws, including in India and Myanmar, are used to target religious minorities.

Source: AFP