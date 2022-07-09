Fast News

Ranil Wickremesinghe says he will resign when all parties have agreed on forming a new unity government in the island nation reeling from an unprecedented economic crisis, according to a spokesperson.

Thousands have broken through barricades and entered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence and nearby office to vent their anger. (AFP)

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to resign after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled president step down on the day protesters stormed the president's residence.

The prime minister’s spokesperson, Dinouk Colambage, said Wickremesinghe told party leaders on Saturday that he will resign when all parties have agreed on forming a new unity government.

His decision came hours after a massive protest swept Sri Lanka, which has been reeling from a crippling economic crisis that has triggered shortages of essentials and led to skyrocketing prices.

Wickremesinghe, a career politician, took over only in May to help steer the country out of the turmoil, replacing predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was forced to step down amid public anger against the powerful Rajapaksa family.

But Gotabaya Rajapaksa held on to the president's post despite growing calls for him to quit and appointed Wickremesinghe in place of his older brother, even though a section of the opposition demanded sweeping reforms.

Months of protests led to climactic developments on Saturday, when Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence shortly before protesters overran the compound and stormed his nearby office.

Sri Lankan protesters rest on the bed of president Rajapaksa after breaking into his official residence in the capital Colombo.



President 'escorted to safety'

Hundreds of thousands of people massed on the streets around the leader's home in the morning, demanding his ouster. Protesters blame the country's rulers for the downturn that has spelt unprecedented hardship for the island nation of 22 million.

After storming the gates of the presidential palace, hundreds could be seen in live broadcasts on social media walking through its rooms, with some among the boisterous crowd jumping into the compound's pool.

Some were seen laughing and lounging purportedly in the stately bedrooms, while others paid a visit to the presidential kitchen, according to social media videos.

Not long earlier, troops guarding the residence fired in the air to hold the crowd back until Gotabaya Rajapaksa was safely removed.

"The president was escorted to safety," a top defence source told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity. "He is still the president, he is being protected by a military unit."

The colonial-era mansion he left is one of Sri Lanka's key symbols of state power, and officials said Gotabaya Rajapaksa's departure raised questions as to whether he intended to remain in office.

"We are awaiting instructions," a top civil servant said "We still don't know where he is, but we know he is with the Sri Lanka navy and is safe."

Soon after the crowd stormed the presidential palace, Gotabaya Rajapaksa's nearby seafront office also fell into the hands of protesters.

Three people were hospitalised after being shot along with 36 others who suffered breathing difficulties following intense tear gas barrages near the president's house, a spokesperson for the main hospital in Colombo said.

Sri Lanka has suffered through months of food and fuel shortages, lengthy blackouts and galloping inflation after running out of foreign currency to import vital goods.

