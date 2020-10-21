Fast News

A provincial council member in the eastern city of Jalalabad, where the incident occurred, said that of the 15 dead, 11 were women and several senior citizens were wounded.

Police headquarters in Kabul on October 12, 2020. (AFP)

At least 15 Afghans have been killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede in eastern Afghanistan.

Officials said on Wednesday the stampede occurred in an open ground where thousands of Afghans had gathered to secure visas from the Pakistan consulate.

#AFG At least 11 Afghan woman killed in a stampede at a stadium in Jalalabad city. At least 13 people wounded. Those killed and wounded in the stampede were waiting to get tokens for Pakistani visas, several Afghan officials in Jalalabad confirms to me. pic.twitter.com/fzd939D3ub — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) October 21, 2020

Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in eastern Jalalabad city, where the incident occurred, said on Wednesday of the 15 people dead, 11 were women and several senior citizens were wounded.

Two other provincial officials said over 3,000 Afghans had congregated to collect to kens needed to apply for a visa to travel to Pakistan.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Source: Reuters