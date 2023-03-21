Fast News

Pakistan's meteorological office said the earthquake was a magnitude 6.8, according to local media.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

A strong earthquake has rattled Pakistan’s capital Islamabad and other parts of the country.

Residents in the capital on Tuesday fled their homes as walls started swaying and the quake was felt across the country.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

"People ran out of their houses and were reciting the Koran," an AFP correspondent in Rawalpindi said, with similar reports coming from the capital Islamabad, Lahore and elsewhere in the country.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies