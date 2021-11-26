Magnitude 6.0 quake strikes Myanmar-India border region, says European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Quake was at a depth of 30 km and about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 has struck the Myanmar-India border region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 30 km and was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India, EMSC said on Friday.

German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ ) said the magnitude of the quake that shook the region was 6.1.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

