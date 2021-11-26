Fast News

Magnitude 6.0 quake strikes Myanmar-India border region, says European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Quake was at a depth of 30 km and about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India. (TRTWorld)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 has struck the Myanmar-India border region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 30 km and was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India, EMSC said on Friday.

German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ ) said the magnitude of the quake that shook the region was 6.1.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 26-11-2021, 05:15:38 IST, Lat: 22.77 & Long: 93.23, Depth: 12 Km ,Location: 73km SE of Thenzawl, Mizoram, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/vKXXUPI2la @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/RG55ppqm5z — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 26, 2021

If an earthquake is strong enough to wake me up from my sleep, I need no seismologist to tell me it was severe. Hopefully, no damage anywhere.



Epicenter: India-Myanmar border.

Magnitude: ~5.9 — Arindam Bhattacharjee (@quarantinedmind) November 26, 2021

Very frightful tremor . The bed was shaking for a few seconds but the shaking was very strong and impactful , still feeling dizzy . Heard the #earthquake was of magnitude 6.0 . Hope everyone is safe 🙏#Earthquake #India #Kolkata — PAYEL❤️🇮🇳❤️ (@easylife711) November 26, 2021

Source: TRTWorld and agencies