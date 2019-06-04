Death toll rises to at least 35 after the ruling military opened fire on a sit-in site on Monday where protesters have been demanding a handover of power to civilians.

A protester flashes the victory sign in front of burning tires and debris on road 60, near army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan. June 3, 2019. (AP)

Sudan's opposition on Tuesday rejected a plan by its military rulers to hold elections within nine months, a day after the worst bout of violence since Omar al Bashir was ousted as president in April.

At least 35 people were killed on Monday when security forces stormed a protest camp outside the defence ministry in central Khartoum, according to doctors linked to the opposition.

The military council that has ruled since Bashir's overthrow afterwards cancelled all agreements with the main opposition alliance and said an election should be held within nine months.

But Madani Abbas Madani, a leader of the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces opposition alliance, said a civil disobedience campaign would continue to try to force the council from power.

The opposition rejected all that Transitional Military Council (TMC) Head Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al Burhan said in his statement, Madani said.

"What happened, killing protesters, wounding and humiliation, was a systematic and planned matter to impose repression on the Sudanese people," he said.

The leaders of protests that forced Bashir from power after three decades of authoritarian rule in April have demanded preparations for elections during a transitional period led by a civilian administration.

The military council has also been under both domestic and international pressure to hand over power to civilians.

Quiet on the streets

Streets in the Sudanese capital were empty on Tuesday.

An Associated Press journalist saw protesters still building up barricades in the suburbs of Khartoum, even as security forces in the city centre were not allowing any access to the former sit-in site, setting up checkpoints around the area.

Scattered by the bloody assault, the protesters have vowed to keep up their campaign, suspending talks and calling for a general strike and civil disobedience.

Mohammed Yousef al Mustafa, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals' Association, which has spearheaded the protests, said: "We are rejecting what Burhan said. Now, they have proved that they are a military coup."

He called for the international community and the UN Security Council not to recognise Burhan or the military authorities and put pressure on the generals to hand over power to a civilian-led authority.

"We have no choice but to continue our protests and civil disobedience until the fall of the military council," he added.

At the UN

The UN Security Council is set to discuss the crackdown in Sudan on Tuesday afternoon in a closed-door session requested by the United Kingdom and Germany.

Burhan has said military leaders would investigate Monday's violence.

He didn't mention security forces but said protests leaders bore blame for the volatile situation because they have been "extending the negotiations and seeking to exclude other political and security forces" from participating in any transitional government, accusations rejected by the SPA spokesman.

Activists said the assault appeared to be a coordinated move, with other forces attacking similar sit-ins in Khartoum's sister city of Omdurman and the eastern city of al Qadarif.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies