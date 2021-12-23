Fast News

Following weeks of suspension, large crowds of Afghans have been thronging outside the passport office in a bid to get travel documents.

Thursdays are reserved as a special day for Taliban officials to visit the passport office to make travel documents. (AFP)

A suicide bomber was killed at the gate of a passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul and several people were injured in the blast, according to unconfirmed reports.

A spokesman for Afghanistan's interior ministry said on Thursday that the attacker was shot and killed while trying to enter the passport office premises.

One member of the Taliban who was a witness told Reuters multiple people were injured, and the building and streets around the area were locked down by Taliban security forces.

READ MORE: Protesters in Kabul demand release of Afghanistan's assets

Large crowds of Afghans have been thronging outside the passport office in a bid to get travel documents in recent days after the service was restarted after weeks of suspension.

Officials said that Thursdays are reserved as a special day for Taliban officials to visit the passport office to make travel documents.

READ MORE: The Taliban seeks ‘no revenge’ but why do ‘credible’ reports say otherwise?

Source: Reuters