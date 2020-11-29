Fast News

The attack occurred in the eastern province of Ghazni. The director of Ghazni hospital has said 26 people have died.

Afghan security personnel arrive at a site after two blasts ripped through in the city of Bamiyan on November 24, 2020. (AFP Archive)

A suicide car bomber has struck an army base in Afghanistan, killing at least 26 security personnel, officials said, in one of the bloodiest attacks targeting Afghan forces in recent months.

The attack on Sunday occurred in the eastern province of Ghazni, which has seen regular fighting between the Taliban and government forces.

"We have received 26 bodies and 17 wounded so far. All of them are security personnel," Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of Ghazni hospital told AFP.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Source: AFP