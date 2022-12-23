Fast News

The blast occurred after policemen tried to stop a "suspicious car" at a checkpoint in Islamabad, per local media reports.

An explosion in a car in Pakistan's capital Islamabad that police blame on a suicide attacker has killed an officer and injured several others, police said.

"The security was on high alert and (snap) checking was in progress when a suspicious car exploded as the police attempted to stop it," Islamabad Police said in a statement. "Head constable Adeel Hussain has been martyred in the attack."

Meanwhile, DawnNews reported that the police has confirmed the explosion to have taken place outside a clinic in the capital city's I-10 area.

Television footage being aired on various news channels show wreckage of a vehicle with a contingent of law enforcement personnel at the site.

This is a developing story.

Source: TRT World