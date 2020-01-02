Fast News

File Photo. A Taiwan's UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies past Taiwan's national flag during the commissioning ceremony in Taoyuan city, northern Taiwan, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (Chiang Ying-ying / AP)

Taiwan’s top military official is missing after a helicopter made an emergency landing in northern Taiwan, the island’s defence ministry said on Thursday.

The defence ministry said a rescue mission was underway for the 13 people on board the black hawk helicopter, which includes the Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, the island’s chief of the general staff.

There were people still missing, including Shen, while several people were found alive, the ministry said, adding that a team has been dispatched for the rescue mission.

The crash came a week before a key election on Jan. 11 when the democratic island is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.

Source: Reuters