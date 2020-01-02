Fast News

The defence ministry said a rescue mission was underway for the 13 people on board the black hawk helicopter.

File Photo. A Taiwan's UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies past Taiwan's national flag during the commissioning ceremony in Taoyuan city, northern Taiwan, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (Chiang Ying-ying / AP)

Taiwan's top military official was reported among at least 11 survivors of a Blackhawk helicopter crash on Thursday morning in mountains outside the capital, Taipei.

Two people were missing in the crash that occurred as the helicopter was flying from Taipei to the northeastern city of Ilan for a new year's activity.

While the official Central News Agency reported air force Gen. Shen Yi-ming had been rescued, citing rescue services, the defence ministry has not confirmed.

As chief of the general staff, Shen is responsible for overseeing the island's defense against China, which threatens to use military force to annex what it considers it own territory.

The crash came a week before a key election on Jan. 11 when the democratic island is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.

Source: Reuters