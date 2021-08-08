Fast News

The Taliban have captured two provincial capitals, but Kunduz – in the far north – would be the most significant to fall since the insurgents launched an offensive in May as foreign forces began the final stages of their withdrawal.

In this file photo Afghan security forces sit in a Humvee vehicle amid ongoing fighting between Taliban militants and Afghan security forces in Kunduz on May 19, 2020. (AFP)

The Taliban claimed to have captured the key Afghan city of Kunduz, as fierce fighting raged in the centre of a second northern capital, Sar-e-Pul.

"Kunduz has fallen; the Taliban have taken all the key installations in the city," an AFP correspondent said on Sunday.

"Fierce street-to-street fighting is ongoing in different parts of the city. Some security forces have retreated towards the airport," Amruddin Wali, a member of the Kunduz provincial council, earlier said.

"The Taliban have reached the main square of the city. Aircraft are bombing them," said Abdul Aziz, a resident reached by phone. "There is total chaos."

If this is true, Kunduz may be next to fall. According to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahied, the Taliban has taken control of most of Kunduz City, and is "advancing rapidly towards the governor's office, the airport and other government buildings." https://t.co/8jTNbOoOuW — Bill Roggio (@billroggio) August 8, 2021

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the Taliban in a tweet claimed that the group had captured the centre of Kunduz province's capital city of Kunduz along with several government installations.

Unverified videos of twitter showed the Taliban flag at the city centre.

Battle for Sar-e-Pul rages

Meanwhile, a lawmaker from Sar-e-Pul province told AFP the Taliban had entered the centre of the city and "street to street fighting is ongoing."

The insurgent group had earlier reportedly claimed the capture of Sar-e-pul province, neighbouring Jawzjan. The claim could not be independently verified.

Afghan government forces have largely abandoned the countryside to the militants, but are now scrambling to defend a string of cities across the country.

Pilot killed in Taliban bombing

An Afghan Air Force pilot has been killed by a bomb in Kabul, officials said, in an attack claimed by the Taliban.

The pilot, Hamidullah Azimi, died when a sticky bomb attached to his vehicle detonated, officials said on Saturday, adding that five civilians were wounded in the explosion.

Azimi was trained to fly US-made UH60 Black Hawk helicopters and had served with the Afghan Air Force for almost four years, the force's commander, Abdul Fatah Eshaqzai, told Reuters.

He had moved to Kabul with his family a year ago due to security threats, Eshaqzai added.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid said in a statement that the Taliban carried out the attack.

Reuters was first to detail a Taliban campaign to assassinate pilots off-base that Afghan officials say claimed the lives of at least seven Afghan pilots before Saturday's killing.

The Taliban has confirmed a program that would see US-trained Afghan pilots "targeted and eliminated."

#الفتح:

مهم: نن سهار دکابل چهار آسیاب ولسوالۍ بازارکلا چهارسوق سیمه کې د مزدور دښمن یو تن پیلوټ حمیدالله عظیمي(چې دامریکایي بلیک هاک هلیکوپترو پیلوټ و او پرملکي خلکو په بمباریوکې یې برخه لرله) دسپرلۍ په موټرتکتیکي چاودنه وشوه.

په چاودنه کې نوموړی و وژل شو او موټر یې له منځه لاړ. pic.twitter.com/SZ5DuuUwA7 — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) August 7, 2021

Rapid territory seizure

US and Afghan officials believe it is a deliberate effort to destroy Afghanistan's corps of US- and NATO-trained military pilots as fighting escalates across the country.

The Taliban – who have no air force – want to level the playing field as they press major ground offensives that have seen them swiftly seize territory since May.

As the Taliban eye other cities, the Afghan Air Force has played a crucial role in holding them back.

Source: Reuters