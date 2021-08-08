Fast News

At least four provincial capitals have reportedly been captured by the Taliban during the past 48 hours as the insurgents intensify their offensive that was launched in May as foreign forces began the final stages of their withdrawal.

In this file photo Afghan security forces sit in a Humvee vehicle amid ongoing fighting between Taliban militants and Afghan security forces in Kunduz on May 19, 2020. (AFP)

The northern Afghan city of Sar-e-Pul has reportedly fallen to the Taliban, just hours after the insurgents claimed to have captured another provincial capital, Kunduz.

"The Taliban have surrounded an army battalion on the outskirts of the city. All other parts of the city are under Taliban control," Mohammad Hussein Mujahidzada, a member of the Sar-e-Pul provincial council said on Sunday.

The lawmaker had earlier told AFP that the Taliban had entered the centre of the city and "street to street fighting is ongoing."

On Friday the Taliban seized their first provincial capital, Zaranj in southwestern Nimroz, and followed it up a day later by taking Sheberghan in Jawzjan the following day.

Fighting was also reported on the outskirts of Herat, in the west, and Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.

Afghan government forces have largely abandoned the countryside to the militants, but are now scrambling to defend a string of cities across the country.

Government forces fighting to retake installations

Of all the provincial capitals that the Taliban have captured since Friday, Kunduz – in the far north – is the most significant to fall .

It has been a perennial target for the Taliban, who briefly overran the city in 2015 and again in 2016 but never managed to hold it for long.

The ministry of defence said government forces were fighting to retake key installations.

"The commando forces have launched a clearing operation. Some areas, including the national radio and TV buildings, have been cleared of the terrorist Taliban," it said in a statement.

Kabul's inability to hold the north may prove crucial to the government's long-term survival.

Northern Afghanistan has long been considered an anti-Taliban stronghold that saw some of the stiffest resistance to militant rule in the 1990s.

The region continues to be home to several militias and is also a fertile recruiting ground for the country’s armed forces.

If this is true, Kunduz may be next to fall. According to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahied, the Taliban has taken control of most of Kunduz City, and is "advancing rapidly towards the governor's office, the airport and other government buildings." https://t.co/8jTNbOoOuW — Bill Roggio (@billroggio) August 8, 2021

The insurgent group had earlier during the day reportedly claimed to have captured Sar-e-pul province, as well as the key Afghan city of Kunduz.

"Kunduz has fallen; the Taliban have taken all the key installations in the city," an AFP correspondent said on Sunday.

"Fierce street-to-street fighting is ongoing in different parts of the city. Some security forces have retreated towards the airport," Amruddin Wali, a member of the Kunduz provincial council, earlier said.

"The Taliban have reached the main square of the city. Aircraft are bombing them," said Abdul Aziz, a resident reached by phone. "There is total chaos."

US air strikes

The pace of Taliban advances has caught government forces flatfooted, but they had some respite late Saturday after US warplanes bombed Taliban positions in Sheberghan.

"US forces have conducted several air strikes in defence of our Afghan partners in recent days," Major Nicole Ferrara, a Central Command spokesperson, told AFP in Washington.

Sheberghan is the stronghold of notorious Afghan warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, whose militiamen and government forces were reported to have retreated to the airport.

Dostum has overseen one of the largest militias in the north and garnered a fearsome reputation fighting the Taliban in the 1990s – along with accusations his forces massacred thousands of insurgent prisoners of war.

Any retreat of his fighters would dent the government's recent hopes that militia groups could help bolster the country's overstretched military.

The government has said little about the fall of the provincial capitals, other than vowing they would be retaken.

Pilot killed in Taliban bombing

An Afghan Air Force pilot has been killed by a bomb in Kabul, officials said, in an attack claimed by the Taliban.

The pilot, Hamidullah Azimi, died when a sticky bomb attached to his vehicle detonated, officials said on Saturday, adding that five civilians were wounded in the explosion.

Azimi was trained to fly US-made UH60 Black Hawk helicopters and had served with the Afghan Air Force for almost four years, the force's commander, Abdul Fatah Eshaqzai, told Reuters.

He had moved to Kabul with his family a year ago due to security threats, Eshaqzai added.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid said in a statement that the Taliban carried out the attack.

Reuters was first to detail a Taliban campaign to assassinate pilots off-base that Afghan officials say claimed the lives of at least seven Afghan pilots before Saturday's killing.

The Taliban has confirmed a program that would see US-trained Afghan pilots "targeted and eliminated."

#الفتح:

مهم: نن سهار دکابل چهار آسیاب ولسوالۍ بازارکلا چهارسوق سیمه کې د مزدور دښمن یو تن پیلوټ حمیدالله عظیمي(چې دامریکایي بلیک هاک هلیکوپترو پیلوټ و او پرملکي خلکو په بمباریوکې یې برخه لرله) دسپرلۍ په موټرتکتیکي چاودنه وشوه.

په چاودنه کې نوموړی و وژل شو او موټر یې له منځه لاړ. pic.twitter.com/SZ5DuuUwA7 — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) August 7, 2021

US and Afghan officials believe it is a deliberate effort to destroy Afghanistan's corps of US- and NATO-trained military pilots as fighting escalates across the country.

The Taliban – who have no air force – want to level the playing field as they press major ground offensives that have seen them swiftly seize territory since May.

As the Taliban eye other cities, the Afghan Air Force has played a crucial role in holding them back.

