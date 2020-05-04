Fast News

An Afghan man wearing a protective face mask walks past a wall painted with photo of Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, in Kabul, Afghanistan April 13, 2020 (Reuters)

The Taliban on Monday claimed responsibility for an attack at a military centre in southern Helmand province in Afghanistan where at least 150 members of an Afghan army and intelligence wing were stationed.

The bombing occurred on Sunday night, government officials and Taliban said.

"Dozens of members belonging to the enemy forces have been killed and wounded in the attack," said Qari Yousuf Ahmedi, a spokesman for the group, in a statement.

Peace process risks collapse

Months after the US and the Taliban signed a deal which Washington heralded as the way to end Afghanistan's war, violence is spiraling out of control and experts say a fragile peace process risks collapse.

Dozens of Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters have been dying almost daily with civilian casualties rising across the country as both sides ramp up operations.

The timing could hardly be worse, as Afghanistan also grapples with a coronavirus epidemic.

