Top officials in Afghanistan’s interim administration are expected to meet senior Turkish officials in Ankara.

Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is leading a high-level delegation to Turkey on Thursday, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Twitter.

“The delegation will hold talks with senior Turkish officials on issues of mutual interest,” Balkhi said, adding that the invitation was extended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

This will be the first high-level contact between Turkey and the new administration in Afghanistan after the Taliban took power on August 15.

Balkhi said the two sides will discuss how to improve bilateral relations, trade, humanitarian aid, migration and air transport issues.

Source: AA