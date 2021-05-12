Fast News

The seizure of Nerkh district comes amid intensifying violence following an announcement by the group of a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for the Muslim religious holiday of Eid, starting this week.

In this file photo taken on June 6, 2019, US troops are seen through a firing position at the Afghan National Army checkpoint in Nerkh district of Wardak province west of Kabul. (AFP)

The Taliban has seized a district from Afghan government forces on the outskirts of Kabul ahead of a three-day ceasefire agreed between the warring sides.

Nerkh district is around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Afghan capital in neighbouring Wardak province, which has long been used by militants as a gateway to reach the city and launch deadly attacks.

"Security and defence forces made a tactical retreat from the police headquarters of Nerkh district," Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian told AFP.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban, said the insurgent group had captured the area on Tuesday, adding its fighters had seized the police headquarters and an army base.

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday said it would launch an offensive to win back the district, home to more than 60,000 people.

The takeover of the district comes after the Taliban and Afghan government agreed to observe a three-day ceasefire to mark the Eid al Fitr holiday starting on Thursday.

Large swathes of Wardak and neighbouring Logar province have been controlled or contested for years by Taliban fighters and have served as a strategic staging ground for militants hoping to enter Kabul.

Taliban fighters have been increasingly encircling major Afghan urban centres, spurring speculation the militants are waiting for the Americans to withdraw before launching all-out assaults on the country's cities.

The US on Tuesday said the Afghanistan withdrawal was up to 12 percent ahead of deadline.

The military gave an approximate range of between 6 to 12 percent completion as of May 10, noting the equivalent of 104 C-17 cargo aircraft worth of equipment has been removed from the war-torn country, and 1,800 other pieces of equipment have been destroyed.

US President Joe Biden set a September 11 deadline for all US forces to be withdrawn from Afghanistan, bringing a close to a 20-year war that has cost Washington roughly $2.2 trillion and resulted in about 2,400 military deaths, according to the Costs of War Project at Brown University.

