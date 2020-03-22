Fast News

Around one billion people around the world are confined to their homes, as the coronavirus death toll crosses 13,000. Here's what's happening on March 22:

Passengers on the BTS Skytrain wear face masks amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bangkok on March 20, 2020. (AFP)

Sunday, March 22, 2020

Thailand reports 188 new cases

Thailand reported 188 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, its largest daily increase, taking the total to 599 cases, a senior health official said.

The majority of the new infections are connected to a previous cluster of cases from a boxing stadium, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, told a news conference adding one patient had recovered.

"Most of the new cases were found in Bangkok and were among young people who continue to have social activities, which can lead to more infections," he said urging the public to stay home.

There has been one death in Thailand.

First two cases confirmed in Gaza

The first two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Gaza, Palestinian health officials said on Sunday.

Two Palestinians who had travelled from Pakistan and entered Gaza through Egypt had tested positive for the virus late on Saturday and have been in quarantine in Rafah, a town near the Egyptian border, since their arrival on Thursday, the Gaza health ministry said.

Colombia health ministry confirms first death

Colombia's health ministry on Saturday confirmed the country's first death attributed to the coronavirus.

The deceased was a 58-year-old man who worked as a taxi driver in the coastal city of Cartagena, the country's health ministry said in a statement.

US Vice President, his wife test negative

US Vice President Pence Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative for coronavirus, his press office said Saturday.

"Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence," the vice president's press secretary Katie Miller tweeted.

Earlier Pence had confirmed he would be tested for the virus after one of his office staffers contracted the illness.

Philippines reports 73 new cases

The Philippines reported 73 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 380, the health ministry said on Sunday.

It also announced six more deaths related to coronavirus, bringing total fatalities to 25.

India launches curfew

India launched a 14-hour long curfew to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic in the country, where 315 people have so far been found to have contracted the disease.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation last week urged citizens to stay indoors from 0130 GMT to 1530 GMT - a move that he said would be a crucial test for a country to assess its abilities to fight the pandemic.

South Korea reports 98 new coronavirus cases, total 8,897

South Korea reported 98 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing national infections to 8,897, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The daily tally showed a continued downward trend in new cases, despite a slight jump on Saturday.

China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, all but one imported

China on Sunday reported 46 new cases of coronavirus, the fourth straight day of an increase, with all but one of those cases imported from overseas, according to the country's National Health Commission.

The new cases recorded on Saturday compared with 41 reported the previous day.

China has now recorded 81,054 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak, and 3,261 deaths, including six on Saturday.

Australian states to consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that states and territories will consider draconian measures to enforce social distancing to combat the coronavirus.

The potential measures, which he said would be discussed later on Sunday, came after thousands of people flocked to Australia's beaches in recent days amid an unusually warm autumn spell.

Most of Sydney's main beaches, including Bondi Beach, were closed on Sunday.

Mexico confirms a total of 251 coronavirus cases, up 48 from prior day

Mexican health authorities said that there are 251 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico, 48 more cases than a day earlier.

Panama says two more people have died from coronavirus

Panama's health authorities said that two more people have died from coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the Central American nation to three.

There are 245 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Panama as of Saturday, from 200 a day earlier, the national director of epidemiology Lourdes Moreno said.

