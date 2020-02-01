Fast News

A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 259 people in China and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Tourists from Wuhan, China, line up to get a seat on a charter flight returning to Wuhan at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, January 31, 2020. (AP)

Here are the places that have confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus:

This map by TRT World shows the global spread of the novel coronavirus, as of 0800 GMT on February 1 , 2020. (TRTWorld) (TRTWorld)

CHINA

As of Saturday, 11,791 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 259 who have died were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.

ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

Australia

Ten patients have been confirmed in Australia. Most of them arrived in the country from Wuhan or Hubei province.

Cambodia

Cambodia's health ministry has so far reported one case, a 60-year-old man who arrived from Wuhan.

Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, 13 people are known to have the disease.

India

Officials confirmed the first case in Kerala, southern India, on Thursday. The woman, a student at Wuhan University, was isolated at a hospital.

Japan

Health authorities said they had registered 14 cases, including two cases of human-to-human transmission.

Macau

Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with Chinese mainland tourists, has confirmed seven cases.

Malaysia

Malaysia has confirmed eight cases so far, all Chinese nationals.

Nepal

Nepal has reported one case so far: a man who arrived from Wuhan.

The Philippines

The Philippines reported its first case of the virus on Thursday, a 38-year-old woman who arrived from Wuhan and is no longer showing symptoms.

Singapore

Singapore announced three new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 16.

South Korea

South Korea on Saturday confirmed one more case of the virus -- a 49-year-old Chinese man who worked as a tour guide in Japan. He arrived in South Korea from Japan on January 19, authorities said.

The latest case takes the total in the country to 12.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has confirmed one case -- a 43-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei province.

Taiwan

Taiwan has uncovered 10 cases so far, including two female Chinese nationals in their 70s who arrived in the country as part of a tour group.

Thailand

Thailand has announced 19 confirmed infections.

Vietnam

Vietnam reported one more case on Saturday, taking the total in the country to six. State media said the latest case is a 25-year-old hotel receptionist in central Khanh Hoa province.

NORTH AMERICA

Canada

Canada has confirmed four cases so far.

United States

The United States has confirmed seven cases: three in California, two in Illinois, one in Arizona and one in Washington state.

EUROPE

Britain

British health officials on Friday announced that two people had tested positive for the virus, the country's first confirmed cases.

Finland

A tourist from Wuhan tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was being treated in isolation in hospital, officials said.

France

There are six known cases in France, the first European country to be affected.

Germany

Germany now has seven confirmed cases.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the first two cases in his country on Thursday -- two Chinese tourists who recently arrived in Italy.

Russia

Russia said Friday that two Chinese citizens had tested positive in the country's first cases.

Sweden

Sweden on Friday announced its first case, a woman whose nationality has not been revealed.

Spain

Spain reported its first case late on Friday in a man on the island of La Gomera in the Canaries who was one of five people isolated after coming into contact with a German man with the illness.

MIDDLE EAST

United Arab Emirates

UAE health officials have confirmed a Chinese family of four tested positive for the virus after arriving from Wuhan.

Source: AFP