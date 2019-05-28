Thirteen schoolgirls and three adults were injured in a suspected stabbing by a man just outside the Japanese capital of Tokyo, Kyodo news agency said.

Rescue workers and police officers operate at the site where sixteen people were injured in a suspected stabbing by a man, in Kawasaki, Japan May 28, 2019. in this photo released by Kyodo. (Reuters)

A man wielding a knife attacked commuters waiting at a bus stop just outside Tokyo during Tuesday morning's rush hour, killing as many as three people and wounding at least 19, including 13 schoolgirls, Japanese authorities and media said.

There are conflicting reports on the number of killed in the stabbing attack, as some sources saying that two people were killed.

TRT World's Michael Penn brings the latest on the attack from Tokyo.

Two girls suffered slight injuries, while the condition of the rest was unknown, the official said. The girls, aged around 6 to 7, were students at a private Catholic school waiting for a school bus, Kyodo added.

The suspect was detained on the spot and was badly hurt after stabbing himself in the neck, national broadcaster NHK said.

It added that the man, probably in his 40s to 50s, was said to have begun slashing at people waiting at a bus stop. Two knives, along with some victims, were found in a nearby park, it said.

Violent crime is rare in Japan but occasional high-profile incidents have shocked the nation.

In 2010, more than a dozen people were injured in a stabbing spree on a school bus and a commuter bus in a Tokyo suburb.

Two years earlier, a 28-year-old man drove a truck into a crowded pedestrian crossing in Tokyo, killing three people, and then fatally stabbed four more.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies