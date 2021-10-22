Fast News

A vehicle drove into police, killing three officers as thousands of activists from the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party gathered in the city, demanding the release of their leader.

The rallygoers want to go to the capital Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi. (AP)

Three Pakistani police have been killed in clashes with demonstrators from a banned far-right religious group who rallied to demand the release of their leader and the expulsion of the French ambassador over cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.



The officers were hit by a vehicle which drove at police as thousands of activists from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) movement gathered in the eastern city of Lahore for a march on the capital Islamabad.

Police fired teargas after TLP supporters attacked a security checkpoint, during clashes across the city, police spokesman Arif Rana said.

"They had assured us that they would remain peaceful but they turned violent," he said.

Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France caricatures.

Pakistan has deployed police and paramilitary personnel to prevent the demonstrators from leaving Lahore. Authorities also suspended cellular service in parts of Lahore and blocked roads.

Tense situation



Shipping containers were also being brought in to block the main Islamabad Highway and surrounding roads to keep protesters from entering the capital from other nearby cities, towns and villages.

Lahore is located about 350 km from Islamabad, and most of the rallygoers are walking, although they had arranged buses and cars to reach the capital in a convoy.

The TLP has a history of staging protests and sit-ins to press their demands.

On Friday, Rizvi's party leader Ajmal Qadri said his supporters launched the “long march" after talks with the government failed to secure Rizvi's release.

Rizvi’s party gained prominence in Pakistan’s 2018 elections, campaigning on a single issue: defending the country's blasphemy law, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam.

It also has a history of staging violent protests to pressure the government to accept its demands.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan was visiting Lahore at the time of the march.

