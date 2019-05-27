Tokyo and Washington are working on a two-way trade pact but Trump has said he does not expect major progress on it until July, when Abe's ruling bloc faces an election for parliament's upper house.

US President Donald Trump talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan on May 27, 2019. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump kept up pressure on Japan to cut its trade surplus with America, saying ahead of a summit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that he expected some announcements, probably in August, with the trade gap straightened out rapidly.

Trump added that he expected "good things" to emerge from his push to get North Korea to denuclearise, while adding that he "could be wrong".

Monday's talks with Abe are part of a four-day state visit that was big on pomp and circumstance meant to showcase the alliance but overshadowed by trade tensions.

"Trade-wise, I think we’ll be announcing some things, probably in August that will be very good for both countries," Trump said. "We'll get the balance of trade, I think, straightened out rapidy."

Abe, who has developed close personal ties with Trump since the US leader came to office, stressed the closeness of ties.

"I am determined to demonstrate at home and abroad the very strong bond" he said of the alliance in Japan's new Reiwaera, which began on May 1, when Emperor Naruhito inherited the throne.

Earlier, Trump was greeted by Naruhito and his Harvard-educated wife at the imperial palace in Tokyo in a formal welcome ceremony broadcast live on national television.

He became the first foreign dignitary to be received by the monarch since inheriting the throne after his father, Akihito, stepped down in the first abdication by a Japanese emperor in two centuries.

Trump gave a slight bow and he and First Lady Melania Trump shook hands with the imperial pair before entering the palace, to be met by Abe and his wife, Akie, among others.

The president and emperor and their wives returned outside to walk a red carpet and stand under a hot sun while a military band played the national anthems of both countries.

Trump then walked the red carpet again, waving at assembled school children and inspecting Japanese troops before a military band played a formal salute as he stood solemnly on a raised platform.

Policy disagreements

Trump has made clear he was pleased to have been given the honour of the first reception with the emperor, who is holding a lavish state dinner later on Monday for the US leader and his wife.

The two leaders have put on a show of friendship but have policy disagreements over trade and North Korea.

Trump has threatened to target Japanese automakers with high tariffs in his effort to cut trade surpluses with other countries that he sees as a sign that the United States has been mistreated.

Tokyo and Washington are working on a two-way trade pact but Trump has said he does not expect major progress on it until July, when Abe's ruling bloc faces an election for parliament's upper house.

Trump has spearheaded an expensive trade dispute with China. That trade war between the world's two largest economies has hurt markets worldwide and confounded US allies, including Japan and the European Union.

Such allies share US concerns about Chinese practices but object to Trump's tactics of threatening tariffs on their products rather than seeking cooperation in standing up to Beijing.

Abe and Trump are also set to discuss North Korea and Iran. Trump said on Sunday he was not worried about a recent missile launch by North Korea.

That put him at odds with his own national security adviser, John Bolton, who said on Saturday Pyongyang's recent short-range missile tests violated United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Japan shares Bolton's view.

Also on Monday, Trump will meet families of Japanese citizens abducted by Pyongyang decades ago to help train spies.

North Korea calls Bolton 'war monger' over missile comment

North Korea on Monday called US National Security Adviser John Bolton a "war monger" and "defective human product" after he called the North's recent tests of short-range missile a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The statement by an unnamed North Korean foreign ministry spokesman came as President Donald Trump continued his visit to Japan for meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in which the nuclear standoff with North Korea was expected to be high on the agenda.

Bolton told reporters in Tokyo on Saturday that there was "no doubt" that North Korea's recent launches violated UN resolutions, and that sanctions against the North must be kept in place.

North Korea tested short-range ballistic missiles on May 4 and 9, ending a pause in launches that began in late 2017.

The tests have been seen as a way for North Korea to pressure Washington to soften its stance on easing sanctions against it without actually causing the negotiations to collapse.

In the statement carried by Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency, the North Korean spokesman said that the North was rightfully exercising its rights for self-defence with the launches.

"Demanding us to ban all launches using ballistic technology regardless of range is same with asking us to relinquish our rights for self-defence," the spokesman said.

"Bolton should not be called a security adviser who works to secure security, but an adviser for security destruction who destroys peace and security. It's not that strange that crooked sound will always come out the mouth of a man who is structurally flawed, and it's best that this defective human product goes away as soon as possible."

The statement came as South Korea began its annual summertime defence drills involving thousands of civilians and troops that have been modified to exclude large-scale military exercises with the United States, which were suspended to create space for diplomacy with the North.