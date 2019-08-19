The Turkish government says it realises many migrants who are forced to return to Afghanistan face desperate conditions there and wants to do more than simply send them back.

Many Afghans say the economic conditions are so dire that they feel they have to head for greener pastures in Western Europe. And for that many have to cross Turkey. Last year, Turkey deported some 56,000 illegal migrants and refugees, many of them from Afghanistan. (TRTWorld)

Every year, Turkey deports thousands of illegal migrants trying to make their way to Europe, many of whom are from Afghanistan.

The government says it realises many Afghans face desperate conditions back home, where war has ravaged the country. The US war in Afghanistan, the Taliban insurgency and escalation in local Daesh affiliate-claimed attacks has made Afghanistan

It wants to do more than simply send them back and a new project is already in place to help.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Afghanistan.