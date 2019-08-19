The Turkish government says it realises many migrants who are forced to return to Afghanistan face desperate conditions there and wants to do more than simply send them back.
Every year, Turkey deports thousands of illegal migrants trying to make their way to Europe, many of whom are from Afghanistan.
The government says it realises many Afghans face desperate conditions back home, where war has ravaged the country. The US war in Afghanistan, the Taliban insurgency and escalation in local Daesh affiliate-claimed attacks has made Afghanistan
It wants to do more than simply send them back and a new project is already in place to help.
TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Afghanistan.