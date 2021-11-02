Fast News

Double explosions followed by the sound of gunfire heard outside Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in Afghanistan’s capital.

(TRTWorld)

Powerful explosions followed by gunfire were heard close to the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul.

A second blast followed shortly after the first explosion near the military hospital on Tuesday, a witness said.

"I am inside the hospital. I heard a big explosion coming from the first checkpoint. We were told to go to safe rooms. I also hear guns firing," a doctor at the hospital said.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties or what had caused the explosion and no comment was immediately available from Taliban officials.

