The eye of Typhoon Hagibis made landfall shortly before 1000 GMT in Izu Peninsula, southwest of Tokyo, Japan Meteorological Agency said.

A residential area is flooded in Ise, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis, in this photo taken by Kyodo on October 12, 2019. (Reuters)

A heavy downpour and strong winds are pounding Tokyo and surrounding areas as a powerful typhoon forecast to be Japan's worst in six decades made landfall southwest of Tokyo.

Streets, beaches and train stations remained deserted on Saturday, and store shelves were bare after people stocked up on water and food ahead of Typhoon Hagibis.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 shook the areas drenched by the rainfall, shortly before the typhoon made landfall in Shizuoka prefecture.

The quake was centered in the ocean off the coast of Chiba, near Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of dangerously heavy rainfall in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures, including Gunma, Saitama and Kanagawa.

Heavy rains

Earlier today, Typhoon Hagibis, closing in from the Pacific, brought heavy rainfall in wide areas of Japan.

Areas affected included Shizuoka and Mie prefectures, southwest of the capital, Tokyo, as well as Chiba to the north.

The rains caused rivers to swell, flipped anchored boats and whipped up sea waters in a dangerous surge along the coast.

The downpour flooded some residential neighbourhoods and left people to wade in ankle-deep waters and cars floating.

Authorities warned of mudslides, common in mountainous Japan, and several flood evacuation warnings were issued in Tokyo areas.

Rugby World Cup matches, concerts and other events were cancelled, flights were grounded and train services halted.

Source: Reuters