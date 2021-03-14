Fast News

UN envoy Christine Schraner Burgener said the Myanmar military was defying international calls for restraint, adding she had heard "heartbreaking accounts of killings, mistreatment of demonstrators and torture of prisoners."

People hold candles as they take part in an anti-coup night protest at Hledan junction in Yangon, Myanmar, March 14, 2021. (Reuters)

The United Nations' envoy for Myanmar has strongly condemned continuing bloodshed after at least 18 protesters were killed in one of the deadliest days since the country's February 1 coup.

"The international community, including regional actors, must come together in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations," Christine Schraner Burgener said in a statement on Sunday.

She said the Myanmar military was defying international calls for restraint, adding she had heard "heartbreaking accounts of killings, mistreatment of demonstrators and torture of prisoners" from contacts inside the Southeast Asian country.

READ MORE: Dozens dead as Myanmar's underground leader vows to resist junta

Special Envoy of @UN Secretary-General on #Myanmar@SchranerBurgen1 strongly condemns continuing bloodshed in the country as military defies international calls for restraint, dialogue and full respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.https://t.co/qcPSA4NLcY — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) March 14, 2021

"The ongoing brutality, including against medical personnel and destruction of public infrastructure, severely undermines any prospects for peace and stability," she said.

More than 80 people have been killed in mass protests since the military wrenched civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power, a toll expected to rise dramatically after Sunday's violence.

The junta has repeatedly justified its power grab by alleging widespread electoral fraud in November's elections, which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won by a landslide.

Soldiers and police have in recent weeks been staging near-daily crackdowns against demonstrators calling for a return to democracy – deploying tear gas and firing rubber bullets and live rounds to quell anti-coup protests.

READ MORE: Death toll of crackdown on Myanmar's anti-coup protesters continues to rise

Junta declares martial law in Yangon townships

Myanmar's junta late on Sunday imposed martial law in two densely populated Yangon townships after the deadly day.

The junta has repeatedly justified its power grab by alleging widespread electoral fraud in November's elections, which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide.

State-run media announced late Sunday that Yangon's massive Hlaing Tharyar township and the neighbouring Shwepyitha township will be placed under martial law.

The vast and impoverished townships are known as factory hubs and home to garment factories.

The junta "gives administrative and judicial martial law power to the Yangon regional commander... to perform security, maintain the rule of law and tranquility more effectively," said an announcer on state-run TV.

READ MORE: US grants Myanmar nationals temporary legal residency after military coup

Source: AFP