The two former Soviet republics clashed over a border dispute this week, accusing each other of attacking outposts and nearby settlements, leaving at least 24 people dead.

The incidents took place in the southern Kyrgyz regions of Osh and Batken. (AP)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the leadership of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan "to engage in dialogue for a lasting ceasefire", as the two former Soviet republics clashed over a border dispute.

On Saturday, Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev and Guterres discussed the Kyrgyz-Tajik border disputes, which have killed at least 24 people and wounded 121 others.

Border disputes have dogged the ex-Soviet republics throughout their three-decade independence, with around half of their 970 kilometre-long frontier still contested.

The two sides agreed to a ceasefire on Friday and Tajikistan's Japarov met his Tajik counterpart President Emomali Rahmon at a summit in Uzbekistan.

But the two countries traded blame for ceasefire violations only a few hours later.

Guterres “stressed the need of prevention of further aggravation of the conflict and the importance of resolving it only through a constructive peaceful dialogue between the sides,” according to a statement by The Kyrgyzstan Foreign Ministry.

Kyrgyz volunteers gather outside the government building demanding they be sent to the conflict zone at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (AP)

The statement said Kulubaev informed Guterres on the conflict's impacts such as "human casualties, including among the civilian population" and "the destruction of numerous social and civil infrastructure facilities”.

The UN chief expressed his readiness to meet Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov in New York on September 20.

Fears of larger conflict

On Saturday morning, Kyrgyz border authorities accused Tajik armed forces of attacking several border areas and settlements, including in the southern regions of Batken and Osh.

Talks between border guards from both sides took place in the Osh region during the day, according to Bishkek, which said this helped put an end to Tajik fire on three villages by midday.

In 2021, unprecedented clashes between the two sides killed at least 50 people and raised fears of a larger conflict.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies