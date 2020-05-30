Fast News

Over 6 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide while 366,802 people have died. Here are coronavirus-related updates for May 30:

Customers dine outside at The Inn at Little Washington, one of the country’s most renowned restaurants, on the first day of Virginia's phase one reopening in Washington, Virginia on May 29, 2020. (AFP)

US records 1,225 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours



The United States recorded 1,225 coronavirus deaths, bringing its total to 102,798 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has officially logged 1,745,606 overall cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the Baltimore-based university's tracker showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Saturday).

The latest numbers came as President Donald Trump said he was severing US ties with the World Health Organization, accusing it of not doing enough to curb the initial spread of the novel coronavirus and being too lenient with China, where the outbreak began last year.

Mexico reports 84,627 total coronavirus cases and 9,415 deaths

Mexico on Friday registered 3,227 new cases of the virus and 371 more deaths, bringing the total numbers to 84,627 cases and 9,415 fatalities, according to data from health authorities.

Brazil reaches 27,878 virus deaths



Virus deaths in Brazil reached 27,878, the Health Ministry said, surpassing Spain to become the fifth ranking nation in the number of dead.

In the last 24 hours, Brazil, which now has the second-largest outbreak in the world, registered 1,124 deaths from the virus and 26,928 additional cases of the novel coronavirus.

