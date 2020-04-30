Fast News

Covid-19 pandemic has infected close to 3.2 million people and claimed at least 225,000 lives. Here are the latest developments for April 30:

A window in a shop in Erie, Pa., emphasizes social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (AP)

Thursday, April 30

US Covid-19 deaths double in two weeks

US deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 60,000, marking a hundred percent increase during the past two weeks with more than a million confirmed cases.

The toll includes 2,502 deaths recorded during the past 24 hours, according to data by the Johns Hopkins University.

New York state, the epicentre of the disease in the country, reported 23,384 deaths and 299,691 cases, followed by New Jersey with 6,771 and 116,365, respectively.

Earlier, a top health official warned that a second wave of the pandemic would be "inevitable."

China reports four new cases compared to 22 a day earlier

China reported four new coronavirus cases, down from 22 a day earlier, data from the country's health authority showed.

All of the cases were imported, the National Health Commission said. It also reported 33 new asymptomatic cases over the day, up from 26 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases has now reached 82,862. With no new deaths, the toll remained at 4,633.

Panama cases climb to 6,378, deaths reach 178

Confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Panama reached 6,378, a rise of 178 from the previous day, and deaths climbed by two to 178, the health ministry said.

Director of Epidemiology Lourdes Moreno gave the Central American country's latest data at a news conference.

Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines

US President Donald Trump said the federal government will not be extending its coronavirus social distancing guidelines once they expire today, and his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, predicted that by July the country will be “really rocking again.”

Trump also said he plans to resume official travel with a trip to Arizona next week.

IMF approves $504 million loan for Costa Rica

The IMF board approved $504 million in emergency financing for Costa Rica to help the Central American nation deal with the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Like other countries, Costa Rica imposed nationwide closures to halt the spread of the virus, and those "necessary containment measures, coupled with the global economic downturn, are expected to take a major toll on the economy in the short term," the IMF said in a statement.

The funding will "support essential Covid-19-related health spending and relief measures targeted to the most affected sectors and vulnerable populations."

