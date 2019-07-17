International Court of Justice to decide on India's bid to remove Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav from death row in Pakistan, in a case that has stoked tensions between the South Asian nuclear rivals.

Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav is seen on a screen during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Pakistan, December 25, 2017. (Reuters)

The International Court of Justice (or ICJ) is set to deliver its verdict on Wednesday in a case regarding an alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, who was captured by Pakistani security forces and subsequently sentenced to death in 2017.

On February 22, after hearing the final arguments from both sides, the 11-judge bench of the Hague-based ICJ had reserved the judgment, which is likely to further complicate the already fraught relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Jadhav, who Pakistan says is a serving officer in the Indian navy, was arrested in March 2016 in Mashakel town, a few miles from the border with Iran.

According to the military, he was using the Muslim name Hussein Mubarak Patel.

Officials accuse Jadhav of running a spy network for India's powerful Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) intelligence agency from the Iranian port of Chabahar.

New Delhi's arguments

New Delhi rejects Islamabad's charges saying Jadhav is a retired navy officer who was "kidnapped" from Iran where he was doing his own business and his subsequent presence in Pakistan was never explained credibly.

Jadhav was tried by a military court that sentenced him to death in April 2017 on espionage and terrorism charges. No date, however, was set for his execution, which would be by hanging.

Pakistan says Jadhav had confessed before the court to having been tasked to "plan, coordinate and organise espionage/sabotage activities aiming to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi."

New Delhi had moved to the ICJ, which stayed Jadhav's execution in July 2018.

In February, Pakistan's attorney-general told the ICJ that Jadhav's "unlawful activities were directed at creating anarchy in Pakistan and particularly targeted the China-Pakistan corridor".

China and Pakistan are close allies and Beijing has funded a huge port at Gwadar on the Balochistan coast.

Jhadav's last hearing coincided with a sharp spike in tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after a suicide bombing in disputed Kashmir, although relations have since improved.

Sensitive case

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal announced last week that Pakistan would accept the ICJ's verdict on Jadhav.

A Pakistani delegation led by Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan is already in Hague to hear the verdict.

Ikram Sehgal, a Karachi-based security analyst foresees a win-win situation for both countries in the wake of the ICJ judgment.

"I do not expect a one-sided judgment keeping the sensitivity and nature of the case. The ICJ may ask Pakistan for Jadhav's retrial followed by due process of law, including provision of counsellor's access to him", Sehgal told Anadolu news agency.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies