Turkey's President Erdogan says that he expects inflation to decrease as the government is lowering interest rates.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks on the agenda during the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) President Special Broadcast in Ankara, Turkey on November 30, 2021. (AA)

Turkey's economy is expected to grow by over 10 percent by the end of year 2021.

"Our (year-end growth) expectation is at least 10, but it can exceed it," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told TRT in an exclusive and wide-ranging interview on Tuesday evening.

He said government's focus on increasing investment, employment, production and export and lowering interest would boost economic growth.

He said: "Interest is the cause, inflation is the result. We are lowering the interest rate, and we will see the inflation decrease."

Erdogan reaffirmed his stance that he would not allow high interest rates to stifle growth.

"Our aim is to open the way for 50,000 new jobs by enabling 11,000 of our companies to benefit from low-cost loans with a total amount of 10 billion Turkish liras in a short time," he added.

Erdogan said it is time for long-term investments for foreign investors and those who make long-term investments in Turkey have always won.

"We have prepared two important support packages. We will provide access to loans up to 100,000 liras for new employment to our companies with less than 50 employees."

