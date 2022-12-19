Fast News

Russia has cut gas deliveries in retaliation for EU sanctions over its conflict with Ukraine, and a harsh winter ahead means the bloc needs to find and secure ways to continue receiving energy supplies at prices it can afford.

During an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers on Dec. 19, 2022, ministers will discuss a lower cap on Russian gas prices as the cold of winter sets in. (Virginia Mayo, File / AP)

Energy ministers of the European Union (EU) were trying to finalise a breakthrough agreement on a measure on how and at what level natural gas prices should be capped in the bloc.

On one hand, there is a risk of an energy crunch, while on the other, some member nations worry supplies may be diverted to more lucrative markets if the compensation offered is too low for providers.

Some entering the meeting in Brussels on Monday said an accord appeared to be within reach, with discussions revolving around what price level a cap should kick in.

The ministers have previously failed at overcoming their differences at five previous so-called emergency meetings.

National leaders last week urged their ministers to approve the cap to finalise a policy that has been debated for months without agreement.

The issue is largely seen as urgent, with Europe facing tight energy supplies as it endures winter, because Russia has cut gas deliveries in retaliation for EU sanctions over its conflict with Ukraine.

An agreement on a gas price cap would unlock other measures that are already green-lit, such as joint gas purchases and a new gas price benchmark.

Those are contingent on a price-cap accord being reached.

The European Commission had proposed a ceiling of 275 euros per megawatt hour, considered too high by many EU countries.

It attached conditions that countries saw as unattainable, including requiring the price of gas to go above the threshold for at least two weeks, and the price of liquified natural gas (LNG) to go above 58 euros for 10 days within that same two-week period.

The gas cap issue has been a divisive one because of fears that global suppliers will simply bypass Europe when others offer more money.

“No one, least of all me, has anything against low prices on the gas market –– we have to bring gas prices down,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday. “We just know from previous market interventions that we must be very careful not to want to do something good and trigger something bad.”

Energy security

Ministers said they were now looking at a much lower threshold.

"I think 188 (euros per megawatt hour) –– that will give the right signals to markets," Greek Energy Minister Konstantinos Skrekas said.

"The pressure to reach an agreement today is high, and I'm positive that we can achieve a compromise," Estonia's economy minister, Riina Sikkut, said.

Roughly a dozen countries, including Belgium, Poland and Greece, have demanded a cap below 200 eur/MWh to tackle the high gas prices that have inflated citizens' energy bills and stoked record-high inflation this year after Russia cut off most of its gas deliveries to Europe.

"This is about our energy future. It's about energy security. It's about how we have affordable prices, that we avoid de-industrialisation," said Belgian energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten.

But Germany, the Netherlands and Austria fear the cap could disrupt Europe's energy markets and divert much-needed gas cargoes away from the EU.

They have sought tighter conditions, such as an automatic suspension of the cap if it has unintended negative consequences.

Two senior EU diplomats said that pro-cap countries now appear to have enough support to approve the measure without the backing of Germany, Europe's biggest economy and gas market.

If that happened, "we'd have to live with it", Habeck said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies