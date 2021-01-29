Fast News

Shares in both the video game store chain and headphone maker Koss Corp doubled in early deals after slumping the day before when trading platforms imposed buying halts on viral.

The army of small investors behind this week's dramatic squeeze on Wall Street hedge funds have returned to drive shares in GameStop and other hot companies higher as online broker Robinhood eased disputed trading restrictions.

Shares in the video game store chain and headphone maker Koss Corp both doubled in early deals on Friday after slumping the day before when several online platforms imposed buying halts, sparking a backlash from investors, celebrities and policymakers.

Robinhood said on its website that it was easing the restrictions, but still not allowing purchases of fractional shares in GameStop and 12 other companies, effectively meaning smaller investors have to bet more in order to buy in further to the trade.

The website also showed the brokerage, which has said its hand has been forced by the surge in market volatility, was maintaining numerical limits on the number of shares any one account could hold in each of the companies, further hampering players with existing positions from betting on more gains.

Trading volatility

The showdown between small-time traders and professional short-sellers has drawn the scrutiny of Congressional lawmakers, the White House, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is being probed by the New York Attorney General.

Global equity markets have also suffered as funds were forced to sell some of their best-performing stocks, including Apple Inc, to cover billions of dollars of losses.

Robinhood has been one of the hottest venues in the retail-trading frenzy but its sudden curbs on buying set off a raft of online protests as the firm tapped credit lines to ensure it could continue trading.

The brokerage also said it had raised more than $1 billion from its existing investors, having been strained by the high volumes and volatility of trading this week.

Reddit anger

On Reddit forum WallStreetBets, which with almost 6 million members is seen as having fuelled the rallies, GameStop and AMC remained overwhelmingly favoured stocks.

J.P. Morgan has named 45 stocks that may be susceptible to similar "fragility events" in days to come, including real estate company Macerich Co, restaurant chain Cheesecake Factory Inc and clothing subscription service Stitch Fix Inc.

Like GameStop, AMC and American Airlines Group Inc, all have high "short" interest ratios, making them subject to a squeeze on funds that have bet on the shares falling.

